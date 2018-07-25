1854 Commissions, Competitions, Shortlist
Published on 25 July 2018

Meet California: The shortlist

© Francesca Allen

British Journal of Photography announces the photographers shortlisted for Meet California, an exclusive commission for which four competition winners will create a body of work responding to the vast American state

Following a lengthy initial judging process, the shortlist for Meet California has been announced. The commission will see four photographers fly to California and road trip across the Golden State on a 10-day British Journal of Photography commission, in partnership with Visit California.

The four competition winners will each produce a photo series that responds to their experience traversing California. Steering clear of generic picture-perfect travel photography, each body of work should delve beneath the surface of California and reveal the daily occurrences and unexpected nuances, as well as the people and places, that give America’s Golden State its distinctive character.

A prestigious panel of industry experts is currently judging the competition with the winners due to be announced in mid-August. The panel comprises four judges: Simon Bainbridge, editorial director of British Journal of Photography; Zelda Cheatle, an independent curator and photography consultant; Max Whittaker, a California-based photojournalist and Visit California’s official photographer; and Charlie Pinder, international photography manager at Red Bull Media House.  

Below, we present the final shortlist, from which four winners will be selected.

Ricardo Nagaoka

ricardonagaoka.com. © Ricardo Nagaoka

Peyton Fulford

peytonfulford.com. © Peyton Fulford

Cian Oba-Smith

cianobasmith.co.uk. © Cian Oba-Smith

Clement Chapillon

clementchapillon.com. © Clement Chapillon

Sara Szymańska

© Sara Szymańska

Antoine Bruy

antoinebruy.com. © Antoine Bruy

Filippo Venturi

filippoventuri.photography. © Filippo Venturi

Jeff Hahn

jeff-hahn.com. © Jeff Hahn

Johan Hallberg Campbell

johanhcampbell.com. © Johan Hallberg Campbell

Kate Peters

katepeters.co.uk. © Kate Peters

Eva Roefs

evaroefs.com. © Eva Roefs

Francesca Allen

francesca-allen.co.uk. © Francesca Allen

Marco Arguello

marcoarguello.com. © Marco Arguello

Anya Broido

anyabroido.com. © Anya Broido

Nicholas White

nicholasjrwhite.co.uk. © Nicholas White

Dorothée Nowak

dorotheenowak.com. © Dorothée Nowak

Kalpesh Lathigra

kalpeshlathigra.com. © Kalpesh Lathigra

Kenny Hurtado

hurtadokenny.com. © Kenny Hurtado

Arthur Crestani

arthurcrestani.com. © Arthur Crestani

Brant Slomovic

brantslomovic.com. © Brant Slomovic

Kristen Dobbin

kristendobbin.com. © Kristen Dobbin

Meet California is a British Journal of Photography commission made in partnership with Visit California. Please click here for more information on sponsored content funding at British Journal of Photography.

