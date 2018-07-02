Revealed! The photobooks in the running for the Arles Prix du Livre 2018

From Censored by Tiane Doan Na Champassak, published by RVB Books. Nominated for the Author Book Award

71 books have been nominated across three different categories in the prestigious prize - Historical Book Award, Author Book Award, and Photo-text Book Award

Photobooks have been booming for the last ten years or so but one prize has been there for the last 49 years – Les Prix du Livre at Arles, which was set up at the same time as the Rencontres d’Arles festival. With its long history and prestigious jury, which is this year overseen by FOAM director Marloes Krijnen, the Prix du Livre are some of the best-respected in photography.

Three Prix are up for grabs in three categories this year – the Historical Book Award, the Author Book Award, and the Photo-text Book Award, each of which come with a €6000 prize to be shared between the photographers and their publishers. The books are on show at Arles until 23 September, and the winners will be announced in the opening week.

39 books have been nominated in the Author Book Award, 17 in the Photo-text Book Award, and 15 in the Historical Book Award category – and many of the projects will be familiar to regular BJP readers. See below for the full lists, and links to BJP‘s previous articles on the works.

https://www.rencontres-arles.com/en/prix-du-livre

The 17 shortlisted books for the Photo-text Book Award:

Max Pinckers, Margins of Excess, self-published

Andrea Botto, KA-BOOM The Explosion of Landscape, Editions Bessard

Vasantha Yogananthan, Exile, Chose Commune

Rob Hornstra, Man next door, self-published

Amaury da Cunha, Demeure, H’Artpon Editions

André Principe, Non-fiction, Pierre Von Kleist Editions/Centro Cultural Vila Flor

Anne de Gelas, Mère et fils, Editions Loco

Louis Quail, Big Brother, Dewi Lewis Publishing

Laia Abril, On abortion, Dewi Lewis Publishing

Soham Gupta, Angst, Akina Books

Anne Golaz, Corbeau, MACK.

Adam Broomberg and Oliver Chanarin, War Primer 2, MACK

Karina Nimmerfall, Indirect Interviews with Women, Camera Austria

Chloe Dewe Mathews, In Search of Frankenstein – Mary Shelley’s Nightmare, Kodoji Press

Saul Leiter, It Don’t Mean A Thing, The Gould Collection

Nina Berman, An autobiography of Miss Wish, Kehrer

Marcelo Brodsky, 1968: The Fire of Ideas, Editorial RM/La Marca Editora/Estudio Madalena/Kaunas Photography Gallery/FotoGallery

The 39 shortlisted books for the Author Book Award:

Katrien de Blauwer, When I Was a Boy, Libraryman

François-Xavier Courreges, Vague souvenir, Jean Boite Editions

Benoît Fougeirol, (ZUS), X Artists’ Books

Sebastián Bruno, Duelos y quebrantos, Ediciones Anomalas

Antoine d’Agata, Manifesto, Studio Vortex

Stephen Gill, Night Procession, Nobody Books

Manfred Willmann, Lightning Flash & Gentian Blue, Fotohof Edition

Tandia B Permadi, Coming Home, Unobtanium Photobooks

Daniel Blaufuks, Attempting Exhaustion, Akio Nagasawa Publishing

Olga Gushkova, A Google Wife, Dalpin/Fiebre Photobook

Nicolo Degiorgis, Blue as gold, Rorhof

Laurence Rasti, There Are No Homosexuals in Iran, Édition Patrick Frey

Laurence Aegerter, Photographic Treatment, Dewi Lewis Publishing

Wang Yishu, Borderless, Jiazazhi Press

Pixy Liao, Experimental Relationship : Vol.1 (2007 – 2017), Jiazazhi Press

Rebecca Topakian, Infra, Classe Moyenne Editions

Giorgio Di Noto, The Iceberg, Édition Patrick Frey

Alix Marie, Bleu, Morel Books

Roman Pyatkovka, You Wait, Red Zet

Morgan Ashcom, What the Living Carry, MACK

Bertien Van Manen, I Will be Wolf, MACK

John Divola, Vandalism, MACK

Susan Lipper, Domesticated Land, MACK

Emilie Traverse, Nuit Blanche, Paien

Sandrine Lopez, Moshe, L’Editeur du Dimanche

Alejandro Cartagena, Santa Barbara shame on us, Skinnerboox

Sambasiva Rao Patchineelam, Samba Shiva, Revista Zum/Instituto Moreria Salles

Daniel Shea, 43–35 10th Street, Kodoji Press

Titus Simoens, For Brigitte, Art Paper Editions

Jurgen Malefeyt, Lips, Art Paper Editions

Vladimir Svetlovs, Rigas Licis, Orbita

Thomas Mailaender, The Fun Archaeology, RVB Books

Tiane Doan Na Champassak, Censored, RVB Books

Clément Lambelet, Two Donkeys in a War Zone, RVB Books

Jessica Backhaus, A trilogy, Kehrer

Giulia Mangione, Halfway Mountain, Journal

Morten Andersen, Fast cities, Journal

Rafal Milach, The First March of Gentlemen, GOST

Eric Tabuchi, Atlas of forms, Poursuite

The 15 shortlisted books for the Historical Book Award:

Diane Arbus, A box of ten photographs, Aperture

Guy Bourdin, Untouched, Steidl

Clément Cheroux and Clara Bouveresse, Magnum manifeste, Actes Sud

Susan Bright, Feast for the Eyes: The Story of Food in Photography, Aperture

Various, The Hobbyist, Spector Books

Luce Lebart, Gold and Silver, RVB Books/Institut Canadien de la Photographie

Raoul Hausmann, Cécile Bargues, Raoul Hausmann – Photographies 1927 – 1936, Le Point du Jour – Centre d’Art Éditeur/Jeu de Paume/Musée Departmental d’Art Contemporain de Rouchechouart

Arwed Messmer, RAF. No Evidence / Kein Beweis, Hatje Cantz

Julius Neubronner, The Pigeon Photographer, Rorhof

Heinrich Riebesehl, People in the Elevator, Spector Books

Jean-Maurice Rouquette, Denis Barrau, Philippe Dumoulin, Rencontres d’Arles les débuts 1974-1982 : Quand une réunion d’amis devient un rendez-vous international, Geimo Creation

August Sander, Persécutés, persécuteurs, des hommes du XXe siècle, Steidl/Memorial de la Shoah

Jakob Tuggener, Books and films, Steidl/Fotosiftung Schweiz, Jakob Tuggener Foundation

Sory Sanlé, Studio Volta Photo, Yossi Milo Gallery/Tezeta

Rimaldas Viksraitis, At the edge of the know world, Kaunas Photography Gallery/Zephyr – Raum Für Fotografie