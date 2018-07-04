Young guns on show at Arles’ Voies Off fringe festival

© Anne Guillaume, France

Running during Les Rencontres d’Arles and with an opening week all of its own, Voies Off is a well-established, free, fringe festival. Featuring exhibitions, evening projections, portfolio reviews, and parties – this year sound-tracked by the Africa Fete Festival – it’s the place to discover and be discovered.

Based in the Cour de l’Archevêché in the centre of Arles but with exhibitions running all over town, Voies Off is sponsored by Leica and is screening the 2018 Leica Oskar Barnack Award finalists every night this week except Wednesday. But it also has a well-defined programme of their own, which this year includes an exhibition titled If Slovenia Were… curated by the respected Slovenian/French photographer Klavdij Sluban and featuring work by 19 contemporary Slovenian photographers.

The Voies Off also has an annual prize for photographers, the Prix Voies Off, which this year includes 60 finalists from all over the world. Their images will be screened every night at the Cour de l’Archevêché, and the winner will be announced at the closing night awards ceremony, along with the winners of the SAIF Révélation Award, Lacritique.org Award, Spéos Photo Award, and Leica Galleries International Portfolio Awards.

