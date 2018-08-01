Huge Cindy Sherman retrospective goes on show at NPG next year

Untitled Film Still #21, 1978 © Cindy Sherman, courtesy of the artist and Metro Pictures, New York

Titled 'Cindy Sherman' the exhibition will include about 180 works - including the seminal series Untitled Film Stills and work never previously shown in a public gallery

Cindy Sherman’s first UK retrospective goes on show at the National Portrait Gallery, London from 27 June – 15 September, 2019.

Titled Cindy Sherman, the exhibition will feature around 180 works, including the seminal series Untitled Film Stills. Shot from 1977-1980 in New York, the 70-strong series cemented both her reputation and her approach – manipulating her own appearance to explore the complex relationship between facade and reality.

Also on show will be all five of Sherman’s Cover Girl series, made in 1976 when she was a student, as well as more recent work such as Clowns and Society Portraits, plus material from her studio that gives an insight into her working process.

Nicholas Cullinan, director of the NPG, said that now, in the age of social media and selfies, Sherman’s work seems more prescient than ever – a sentiment echoed by the show’s curator, Paul Moorhouse. “No other artist interrogates the illusions presented by modern culture in such a penetrating way – or scrutinises so tellingly the facades that people adopt,” said Moorhouse. “Proving the elusive connection between appearance and meaning, her work explores contemporary life – and with sharp observation exposes its deceptions.”

Cindy Sherman is on show at the National Portrait Gallery from 27 June to 15 September www.npg.org.uk/whatson/exhibitions/2019/cindy-sherman/

