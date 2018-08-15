Documentary photography stars in the Distinctly show

Brasher sisters, Southampton, May 1974. Left, Lyn; right, Stella. From the series Now & Then Portraits from the Free Photographic Omnibus © Daniel Meadows

Gathering work by 12 documentary photographers shot over the last six decades, the exhibition at Pingyao International Photography Festival takes a cool look at life in Britain - and it's coming to Liverpool's LOOK festival next year

Founded in 1997 the Pingyao International Photography Festival is China’s most prestigious photo festival, featuring images from more than 50 countries each year in indoor and outdoor venues across the UNESCO-listed ancient city. This year it includes a huge exhibition called Distinctly, which is curated by Open Eye Gallery’s Tracy Marshall and which will travel to Merseyside in 2019 as one of the main exhibitions of LOOK Liverpool International Photography Festival.

Featuring work by 12 documentary photographers – Martin Parr, Chris Killip, Daniel Meadows, John Myers, Markéta Luskačová, Tish Murtha, Ken Grant, Paul Seawright, Niall McDiarmid, Robert Darch, Elaine Constantine, and Kirsty MacKay – the exhibition “takes a unique approach to the depiction of Britain and its distinct landscapes, industries, social and economic changes, cultural traditions, traits and events” over the last six decades says Marshall. “The exhibition looks at the gentle, the humorous, the starkness, the beauty, and the realities experienced and captured by the photographers around their lives living and working in Britain,” she adds.

The Pingyao International Photography Festival is open from 19-25 September; LOOK Liverpool International Photography Festival returns next year.