Paper Journal goes into print

The cutting edge photography magazine has been pulling in readers online for five years, and its first issue in print reads like a who's who list of interesting emerging image-makers

Trained in photography at Westminster University, Patricia Karallis set up Paper Journal in 2013 and swiftly gained a reputation for her discerning eye for images. For five years the magazine ran online only, racking up more than 500 interviews, features, photo book reviews, fashion features, and studio visits, and attracting well over 150,000 followers to its Instagram feed. It’s now gone into print for the first time, and the photographers featured in it reads like a who’s who of interesting contemporary image-makers, including Daniel Shea, Gregory Halpern, Matthew Connors, Rafal Milach, Senta Simond, Kristine Potter, and Stephanie Moshammer, as well as less familiar names such as Joseph Kadow, Nhu Xuan Hua, and Xiaopeng Yuan.

“Considering our love and ongoing support for photography, photobooks, and the community at large, we thought it was a natural transition and one that will hopefully cement us more firmly as a respected resource,” Karallis told BJP when issue 01 was still a work in progress.

“In order for us to continue sharing high-quality content, we felt it was an important step forward to engage with our readers in a new and different way. Our first issue sits between being a magazine and a photobook. We have many different sections on the site, which we have translated into the print edition.

To celebrate, Paper Journal is holding an exhibition and a launch at an equally well-respected home for new photography – London’s Webber Gallery. Open from 31 August – 12 September, the exhibition will feature work by artists included in Paper Journal 01; it will kick off with a launch event on 30 August, at which copies of the magazine will be available. Contact rsvp@paper-journal.com to attend.

Paper Journal 01 exhibition and launch opens from 6.30pm-9pm at Webber Gallery, 18 Newman St, Fitzrovia, London W1T 1PE. The exhibition runs until 12 September. Paper Journal 01 is also available via the Paper Journal website, priced £22 http://paper-journal.com www.webberrepresents.com/exhibitions