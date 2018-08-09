Thai New Wave Photography: Multiple Planes

The Remedy, 2016 © Montre Kumsiri, featured in Thai New Wave Photography Exhibition: Multiple Planes

The exhibition is a part of PhotoBangkok, Thailand’s largest, homegrown international photography festival

Photography is generally accepted as a medium representing reality, or the idea of that revealing what you see before you, onto a two-dimensional plane. Multiple Planes, an exhibition organised by Thai New Wave Photography, uses its platform to construct works, in terms of materials, processes and notions, that relate to photography through atypical dimensions. “It’s a place where you can expect to see inventive art,” says curator Mary Pansanga.

Works on show were created through the process of associating the structure and elements embedded in both the ideas and physicality of photography and then being expanded and transmitted to mediums such as painting, moving image, sculpture, objects or photography itself. “The aim is to encourage artists to work with new, unusual photographic materials,” she says. “As well, of course, as creating a platform for Thai photographers and artists.”

Multiple Planes includes a contribution from Viriya Chotpanyavisut, who recalls images from her memories by collaging and overlaying different kinds of space, alongside photographer Atit Sornsongkram, who uses the camera as a device to create images which appear as sculpture or three-dimensional objects.

Pansanga says the six artists are of varying experience, with several teaching at Bangkok University. She hopes that their knowledge, thoughts and intentions will be “introduced and open for anyone to perceive”. The exhibition is a part of PhotoBangkok, Thailand’s largest, homegrown international photography festival. Running for three months until September 09, this year’s edition has over 48 exhibitions and events across the city, covering a range of photographic genres, such as photojournalism, street photography, fine art photography, conceptual photography, historical photography, and smartphone photography.

Multiple Planes runs from 06 July to 09 September, organised by Bangkok Art and Culture Centre and Photo Bangkok 2018. Other artists featured include Pathompon Tesprateep, Sathit Sattarasart, Thakol Khaosa-ad and Virada Banjurtrungkajorn. Head to http://www.photobangkokfestival.com/ for more information.