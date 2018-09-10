Arles is urged to include more work by women

The Prix du livre also came up for discussion at Arles this year, with publisher Valentina Abenavoli from Akina Books the most vocal of those questioning why Adam Broomberg and Oliver Chanarin’s publication War Primer 2 won the Photo-text Book Award when it was first published by Mack Books in 2011 (and won the Deutsche Börse Photography Prize in 2013).

“After the announcement was made, the day after, the main subject of discussion in the whole festival was the disappointment of having just witnessed a break in the only rule of the competition: ‘Application is open to all photography books and catalogues that have been published between June 1, 2017 and May 31, 2018’,” Abenavoli told BJP.

Those involved argue that the book was eligible because it was printed in paperback this year, however – whereas the first publication was handmade and available in a very limited edition. “The book in 2011 was not ‘printed’ in its literal sense as a normal book,” says Federica Chiocchetti, PhD candidate in Photo-text Relations at the University of Westminster, who helped compile the 17-strong Photo-text Book Award shortlist but could not attend the final jury meeting.

“The artists purchased 100 copies of the first 1998 English edition of Brecht’s War Primer, then selected and printed images of contemporary conflicts and applied (glued) them, with the help of a group of students, by hand, on top of Brecht’s images, on each of the 100 copies of the 1998 Brecht English edition.

“These 2011 handmade 100 copies that physically inhabited Brecht’s book are an ‘artistic’ intervention on a pre-existing different book and went sold out very quickly on the internet. Then WP2 was published digitally by MAPP in 2012 with accompanying essays, including mine. And then, in 2018, Mack published the first trade paperback edition, which is the very first printed edition that gives the book a real physical first circulation among a larger public. So to be precise I don’t think it is technically accurate to call it ‘re-print’ as it was not printed in 2011. The publisher calls it a facsimile on its website.

“It is an incredibly important book. H owever, because of its recognition in related forms years earlier, I would have never thought it would actually win, but I could have envisaged a special mention, to celebrate its importance, to show that strong works have a long life and to send out a somewhat provocative message to the current oversaturated world of the photobook. ”

“We did have an extended discussion about this with the jury,” adds Marloes Krijnen, head of FOAM and president of Arles’ 2018 Prix du livre jury. “In 2018 it was the first time the book was actually printed and could be accessible to the larger public. Bloomberg and Chanarin’s 2018 paperback edition is actually the first printed and trade edition. We saw this edition as different – in production process and circulation, and the fact that it has now been made available to a large audience was very important to us.

“The book is fundamental as it marks a watershed in the history of contemporary photobooks because of the innovative way it combines text and imagery. We felt this book is of such outstanding quality and innovative nature that it deserves to be rewarded.”

Abenavoli counters that the competition does not stipulate any rules other than that the book must have been published in the last year, however – and that the original War Primer 2 cannot be described as an artists’ book as it was put out by a third party, Mack Books. Regarding the limited number of copies produced of the first book, she points out that most photobooks are published in very limited numbers, especially in their first edition.

“I think it is almost necessary to publish the standard edition of a book originally printed in a limited number of copies, and therefore not really accessible to the large audience,” she says. “I believe in the democracy of the book form and in spreading concepts and points of view, when interesting and groundbreaking, as much as possible. This is not a reason why the book should win a 2018 competition though. The book was already successful in 2011, it won a huge prize in 2013, and was simply re-published (keeping exactly the same content and design) in 2018. It is not a book from 2017-2018 (as per the rule of the competition).”