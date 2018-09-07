Creative Brief: Holly Hay

Holly Hay’s induction into publishing came by way of the fashion communication and promotion BA at Central Saint Martins. “That course was like training to work at a magazine,” she explains. “It was photography, journalism and graphic design, all meshed into one.”

While on it she started taking her own photographs and after she left, she had a stint as a photographer. “It was all going quite well until I met more photographers, and realised I liked their work more than my own!” she laughs. “I discovered that I could create the images I wanted through other people, rather than myself.”

Following this revelation, she shifted to a producer role, commissioning photographers, writers and stylists at the newly-conceived Garage magazine, before spending three years as the photographic editor at AnOther, fostering an extensive network of image-makers and collaborators. Now, just over eight months into her tenure as photography director of Wallpaper*, she’s making her presence felt in artist collaborations and visual journalism.

How has the way you commission changed since joining Wallpaper*?

I would describe the way we work at Wallpaper* as visual journalism. Until now, my eye had been trained on the details; I’d focus on an interesting corner, or the texture of the wall. But the reader of Wallpaper* wants to know where the light source is, and what’s the surface on the floor. They want to see the whole interior, which is something I’d never thought about before.

When I was at AnOther, particularly in the things we did for online, our readers loved the incidentals. But at Wallpaper* it’s on the printed page, and it’s expensive to produce that. If an image doesn’t help the story in any way, why would we print it? It was actually really hard for me to get used to that approach, but it’s changed the way I work completely. It’s almost an economic way of thinking about the space. It’s about clarity and the story you’re telling.”