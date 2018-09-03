Awards, BJP, Documentary, Features, Interviews, Photojournalism, Projects, Uncategorized
Published on 3 September 2018

Laura Morton’s Wild West Tech

written by Diane Smyth

A fundraiser party for Disco Chateau, a Burning Man camp, held at the home of a technology entrepreneur in San Francisco, in June 2015. The camp members were raising money to buy more stuffed animals to bring to Burning Man. Their goal was to create a large “cuddle puddle” where people could cuddle with one another among stuffed animals at the annual festival. From the series Wild West Tech © Laura Morton

As Laura Morton wins the 2018 Canon Female Photojournalist Award for a new project based in Silicon Valley, BJP revisits her series on entrepreneurs in San Francisco, first published in our April 2016 relaunch issue

In Dave Eggers’ novel The Circle, recent graduate Mae Holland joins a highly successful social media corporation in California. The Circle, as the company is named, demands 24/7 loyalty from its staff but, seduced by its power and glamour, Holland is quickly drawn in and starts sleeping at the on-site dormitory and almost exclusively hanging out with its employees. By the end of the book things have taken a dystopian turn, and The Circle has morphed into a totalitarian regime, governed by slogans such as ‘Privacy is Theft’ and ‘Secrets are Lies’, poised to take over the world.

It’s a compulsive read, and is currently being turned into a film starring Emma Watson and Tom Hanks, so you’d think it would be required reading for young entrepreneurs relocating to San Francisco to set up their own tech businesses. Photographer Laura Morton agrees, but says most of them have never heard of the book. “You have to understand, most of them are completely dedicated to their work,” she says. “They have to launch faster than the next guy, quickly scale up their business… They’re not looking outward a lot.”

The 32-year-old, who was born in Maryland and grew up in the suburbs of Washington, DC, has been shooting these young entrepreneurs since 2014, when she was awarded a Magnum Foundation Emergency Fund grant to start the project; they’re different to the characters in The Circle in that they’re setting up their own companies rather than working for a huge, well established firm, but she says the book is still “on point”.

Cramming together in large co-living houses to save on rent, often sharing rooms or couch-surfing, her subjects rent desks in large co working offices, and socialise together at networking events and parties. It’s an extremely close-knit community, and one that often has little to do with the outside world. “They’re a bit isolated,” says Morton. “They can’t keep up with anything else.”

A participant in a hackathon organised by the company Shirts.io sleeps at her computer during the event at Citizen Space in San Francsico, California on Saturday, August 16, 2014. Hackathons are events usually lasting a few days in which computer programmers and others involved in software and hardware development collaborate on a project over a set period of time, often while competing for awards and prizes. This hackathon lasted 37 hours and many participants stayed the entire time, taking breaks to sleep where and when they could. From the series Wild West Tech © Laura Morton

Morton describes the atmosphere as “somewhere between the gold rush and the summer of love”, and named her project Wild West Tech because of it. These youngsters are drawn by the promise of big bucks, setting up apps and online projects that they hope will hit the big time; like the hippies of the 1960s they’re also reinventing how they live, but perhaps inadvertently rather than as a conscious social experiment. Morton says it can be claustrophobic, the densely populated ‘hacker houses’ oppressively crowded and hard to photograph because of it, but adds that the techies wholeheartedly embrace this life.

“This sort of co-living, co-working lifestyle really appeals to introverts and loners. They can do their own thing if they want, and shut their door in the hacker house or put headphones on in the co-working space and pretty much be left alone; but living and working in this environment also means instant friends. It makes life a lot easier for people who might otherwise have trouble putting themselves out there and meeting people.”

Along the way they’re also developing a subculture. Morton has photographed ‘hackathons’ – events lasting days in which participants stay up all night to build new programmes, for prizes, or “just for the heck of it”. She’s also photographed early morning ‘daybreaker events’, substance-free dance parties held on weekday mornings before work that are “very popular with young technology industry workers”. Food delivery apps are incredibly popular among this community, “and somehow have incredibly high valuations”, she says – something which she finds “mind-boggling”, but not surprising given how the entrepreneurs live.

She’s also noticed a philosophy springing up behind this approach to life and work – young techies want to make things “frictionless”, as they put it. “It’s a sort of move to make everything easier,” she explains. “You see it in a lot of tech companies – they provide food, you can get your hair cut, you can even sleep there. People who leave their job think, ‘Shoot! Now I have to take care of myself!’”

Grant Hummer, a programmer who works at the company TicketFly, relaxes in his friend and housemate’s room at 20 Mission, a co-living space, in San Francisco, California USA on Saturday, July 18, 2015. With 41 bedrooms in the building most of the residents have their own room and can find personal space when needed, but also have the benefit of a community of friends right outside their door. From the series Wild West Tech © Laura Morton

It’s an approach that has some highly successful proponents – Mark Zuckerberg, chairman, chief executive and co-founder of Facebook, who, at 31, is the fifth-richest person in the world, wears the same grey T-shirt every day because he wants “to clear my life, so that I have to make as few decisions as possible about anything except how to best serve this community”. But to Morton, it’s also to miss out on “these things which I consider to be real life”, and she wonders how it plays out in the wider community.

“There’s a girl who lives in my building who gets her groceries delivered from Amazon and I’m like, ‘But there’s a Safeway two blocks away!’” she laughs. “It is a bit scary – what does that do to a community? I’ve lived in my apartment for seven years, I know the neighbours, I know the UPS guy, the people at the local grocery store. They’re not people who are necessarily my best friends, but I know that if something happened, there are people who would have my back, because we have some kind of connection.”

But while she has some criticisms, she says she doesn’t want to demonise her subjects. Having lived in San Francisco for 10 years, she’s heard the complaints about the “frickin’ techies” who have helped make the city one of North America’s most expensive; she has some sympathy, but believes the tech entrepreneurs are not the problem.

“I get it, I’ve seen the city change, but these people are not necessarily the ones responsible,” she says, pointing out that most of them barely have enough money to get by. “I wanted to add some nuance,” she later adds. “Over here you see the same old stories, the Google bus protests or gentrification, but I don’t see this part of it being covered.”

Samidha Visai (center) and Anushree Vora (second from left) dance on a cruise ship while attending an early-morning dance party called Daybreaker in San Francisco, California on Friday, August 7, 2015. The two university students from Michigan were spending the summer in San Francisco to intern at health technology start-ups. Daybreaker events, which are substance-free dance parties held early in the morning on weekdays, are very popular with young technology industry workers. Participants in the events often head straight to the office after the party, energised for the day ahead by the dancing. From the series Wild West Tech © Laura Morton

In fact, one of the reasons she chose the project was because it was close to home, so she could shoot it long-term in between commercial and editorial assignments, and illustrate a wider picture. It’s an approach that’s served her well in the past: her project The Social Stage, shot at high-rolling galas in San Francisco over several seasons, was awarded in the PDN Photo Annual in 2012 and the Hearst 8×10 Photography Biennial the following year.

“It’s partly financial, as I can work longer if I work where I live rather than starting a project elsewhere then saving up and going back to shoot more. Also, there is very interesting stuff going on in the US,” she says. “And I think I work best when I know how to fit in. But it’s not necessarily my world. I can walk the walk, but remain separate… Most of the people [portrayed in Wild West Tech] are younger than me, so I see them and I can remember how it felt, but I’m a little removed.”

A political science and journalism graduate, Morton also likes to research her projects thoroughly, and has been reading up on the first tech boom. “I’ve been reading about it a lot because I’m anticipating the bust [of Tech 2.0],” she says. “Wild West Tech has been published and all that, but I don’t think I’ll have finished until this boom is over.”

“I’m very interested in history,” she concludes. “These photographs will be more interesting several years down the line.”

lauramortonphoto.com

Adrien Thibodaux, Lyrod Levy and Adrien Chometon (left to right), all co-founders of Weeleo, take a smoke break in the backyard of a fraternity house where Levy and another co-founder were sleeping that evening in Berkeley, Calif., on Monday, August 18, 2014. The four co-founders of the company were in San Francisco from France for the summer to participate in an accelerator program. To save money Levy and their fourth co-founder couch-surfed for the summer instead of renting an apartment. From the series Wild West Tech © Laura Morton

MacLane Wilkison, Michael Egorov, Nicholas Fallier and Ishai Hachlili (left to right) work at Hacker Dojo, a community center and hackerspace in Mountain View, California on Friday, August 29, 2014. The Silicon Valley space is one of many tech co-working spaces where those without an office can rent a desk to work in the company of other entrepreneurs. From the series Wild West Tech © Laura Morton

