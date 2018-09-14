Harvey Stein's new book is published on Mexico Independence Day, celebrating the culture and contrasts of small town life there
Between 1993 and 2010, Harvey Stein visited Mexico 14 times, which makes every year bar three. Fascinated by what he found, he photographed communities in small towns and villages, mostly during festivals such as Day of the Dead, Easter, and Independence Day.
In his new book, Mexico – Between Life and Death, Stein explores the disparities of a culture he became fascinated by, showing Mexico as a country of contrast – where life meets death, deep-rooted tradition meets creeping progress, and religious belief meets worldly corruption.
Mexico – Between Life and Death will be published on 16 September to mark Mexico’s Independence Day. It is available to buy from https://www.kehrerverlag.com priced at €38.
Woman, Man and Child Looking Up, San Miguel de Allende, 1993 © Harvey Stein
Young Woman Holding Umbrella, Querètaro, 1999 © Harvey Stein
Explosion, San Miguel de Allende, 2008 © Harvey Stein
Man with Two Bundles, Wearing Chicago Bulls Sweatshirt, Pátzcuaro, 1999 © Harvey Stein
Woman Outside Window, San Miguel de Allende, 1995 © Harvey Stein
Man with Face in Shadow, San Miguel de Allende, 1997 © Harvey Stein
Man and Long Shadow from Above, Taxco, 2009 © Harvey Stein
Boy in Skeleton Costume Waving Stick, Etla, 2001 © Harvey Stein
Profile of Man with Sombrero, Zitácuaro, 2007 © Harvey Stein
Boy at Bottom of Stairs, Guanajuato, 1993 © Harvey Stein
oman Behind Wall with Poster, Mexico City, 2000 © Harvey Stein
Hooded Man Holding Pole, Night, Querétaro, 2007 © Harvey Stein
Holding Jesus, Taxco, 2003 © Harvey Stein
Man with Hitler Book, Mexico City, 2000 © Harvey Stein
Effigies and Police, San Miguel de Allende, 1999 © Harvey Stein
Youth Pointing Gun, Mexico City, 1997 © Harvey Stein
Man with Huge Carton on His Back, San Miguel de Allende, 1995 © Harvey Stein