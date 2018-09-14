Masks, Mexico City, 1997 © Harvey Stein

Harvey Stein's new book is published on Mexico Independence Day, celebrating the culture and contrasts of small town life there

Between 1993 and 2010, Harvey Stein visited Mexico 14 times, which makes every year bar three. Fascinated by what he found, he photographed communities in small towns and villages, mostly during festivals such as Day of the Dead, Easter, and Independence Day.

In his new book, Mexico – Between Life and Death, Stein explores the disparities of a culture he became fascinated by, showing Mexico as a country of contrast – where life meets death, deep-rooted tradition meets creeping progress, and religious belief meets worldly corruption.

Mexico – Between Life and Death will be published on 16 September to mark Mexico’s Independence Day. It is available to buy from https://www.kehrerverlag.com priced at €38.