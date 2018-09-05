New East Photo Prize 2018 shortlist announced

From the series Vrăjitoare ["Witch"] © Lucia Sekerková

After receiving over 600 entries from 26 New East countries, Calvert 22 Foundation has announced the shortlist for the second edition of the biennial prize

Projects exploring mysterious religious rituals in Russia, Soviet health resorts in Poland, and Ukrainian school graduations all feature on the shortlist for this year’s New East Photo Prize. Including 16 photographers from Latvia, Romania, Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Russia, Croatia, Slovakia and Azerbaijan, the shortlisted series will be exhibited as part of a group show this autumn.

“Each of the shortlisted photographers demonstrate a unique approach to the people, places and stories that shape the region,” says Ekow Eshun, creative director of Calvert. “The prize has proven itself once again to be an important space for emerging photographers to gain international recognition, and we look forward to working with each of them in the exhibition and beyond.”

The overall winner, and the winners of two special prizes, will be announced at the private view of the exhibition on Thursday 11 October at Calvert in Shoreditch. The judges this year includes Ekow Eshun; Joanna Ruck, deputy head of photography at The Guardian; photographer and educator Tomasz Kulbowski; and Marina Paulenka, founder and artistic eirector of Organ Vida—International Photography Festival.

New East Photo Prize is on show at Calvert 22 Foundation, 22 Calvert Avenue, London E2 7JP from 12 October – 2 December 201 http://calvert22.org/new-east-photo-prize-2018-exhibition/