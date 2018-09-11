NOOR offers free masterclasses in Turin, Budapest, and Zürich

“The ethics for me is the backbone of what we do. If we don’t follow strict ethics within our work, I think we are damaging the credibility of the whole of this profession,” says Bénédicte Kurzen, a photographer and member of the prestigious NOOR photography agency since 2012. Now she, and seven other NOOR photographers are putting her words into action, with three masterclasses offered free of charge to budding photojournalists.

Supported by Nikon Europe, the masterclasses are four days long, and each feature three tutors. Kurzen is teaming up with Sanne De Wilde and Francesco Zizola for the masterclass in Turin, held from 12-15 November; Tanya Habjouqa, Sebastian Liste and Kadir van Lohuizen are at the masterclass held in Budapest from 26-29 November; and Tanya Habjouqa, Jon Lowenstein and Léonard Pongo are at the masterclass held in Zürich from 03-06 December.

The masterclasses are open to young and emerging image-makers from anywhere in the world, but those interested must apply by 11.59pm CET on 16 September in order to be accepted. Each masterclass will take a total of 15 photographers.

“Participants can get the most out of the experience when they come to the masterclass with a body of work they are currently developing, editing, working on and/or thinking about how to share with audiences,” states NOOR. “Thus, applicants are encouraged to include this work and indicate what they want to explore in relation to the work in their application portfolio and motivation statement. Below you will find more information on each masterclass.”

The masterclasses are run by NOOR, the NOOR Foundation, and Nikon Europe, and are now in their second year. “Every aspect contributed in different ways to my learning progress,” said Claudia Dijkkamp Vento, who took part in the masterclass run in Amsterdam last year. “Working on a wide edit was very useful, namely by watching how and understanding Pep Bonet ends up with a specific edit and not another. What contributes and what distracts the viewer from the core of the story?

“But each activity can’t be seen singularly from another. The very diverse presentations of the three photographers made me gain information that all spoke to me: ethically, practically, artistically.”

For more information, visit http://noorimages.com/announcing-the-2018-nikon-noor-academy-masterclasses-second-series/