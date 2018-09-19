Europe’s biggest photo fair returns – Paris Photo, 08-11 November

Paris Photo is back, with a section devoted to erotic photography and a tour focusing on work by women as well as the usual talks, exhibitions, and events
The biggest photo fair in Europe, Paris Photo returns from 08-11 November, with a new section on erotic images, and a walk-through focusing on female photographers.
Curated by Martha Kirszenbaum, curator of the French Pavilion at the 2019 Venice Biennale, the Curiosa sector will bring together intimate images by 13 artists such as Nobuyoshi Araki, JoAnn Callis, and Antoine d’Agata. Kirszenbaum hope to challenge the viewer’s gaze on the fetishised body, and tackle “relations of power, domination, and gender issues”. “There are images not everyone would like to see, which I think is good,” Kirszenbaum told BJP in an article published in our November issue.
The Paths Elles X Paris Photo tour, meanwhile, sees independent curator Fannie Esouclen picking out work by women photographers in both the Paris Photo fair, and in events throughout the city – including exhibitions at Jeu de Paume and Fondation Cartier, and Photo Saint Germain fringe event. Assistant director of Paris’ celebrated Le Bal gallery from 2007-14, Esouclen has been invited by the French Ministry of Culture to lead the tours.
Taking place in the Grand Palais, Paris Photo is back for its 22nd edition this year, and will gather together nearly 200 exhibitors. In addition to the Curiosa section, the fair will be divided into four other sectors – the Main sector, in which galleries have been encouraged to bring shows of one or two photographers; the Prisms sector, which gathers galleries showcasing large-format series and installation projects; and the Book sector, which brings together specialist publishers and art book dealers, and which will be home to about 300 book-signing events.
Paris Photo also has a programmed element, which this year includes an exhibition by Baptiste Rabichon, the BMW Residency winner, two exhibitions drawn from photography collections (Shego/Hego/Ego from the McEvoy Family Collection, and This Must Be The Place from the JP Morgan Chase Art Collection), and the Carte Blanche Students 2018, which sees student work from four new talents display their work at the Grand Palais and at Paris’ Gare du Nord – Kata Geibl, from the Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design, Budapest; Daniel Szalai, also from the Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design, Budapest; Dara Minina, from Speos, Paris; and Simon Lehner, from the University of Applied Arts, Vienna.
The books shortlisted for the Paris Photo – Aperture Foundation Photobook Awards will be on display in the Grand Palais, with winners announced on 09 November in three categories – First PhotoBook, PhotoBook of the Year, and Photography Catalogue of the Year.
The Platform is “an experimental forum”, meanwhile, in which talks by leading photography specialists will take place – including a conversation between Daido Moriyama and Simon Baker; a day of discussions on the exhibition as a medium, curated by David Campany; and a day of artists’ talks and discussions on women in photography, curated by Fannie Escoulen. French photo magazine The Eyes is also curating a series of artists talks, hosting discussion on editorial projects by artists three times per day throughout Paris Photo.