Rebecca Fertinel wins the Unseen Dummy Award

From Ubuntu, 2018 © Rebecca Fertinel

Classic documentary shots of the Congo are given a new twist with clever editing and an innovative book design in the winning project Ubuntu, say the judges

Brussels-based photographer Rebecca Fertinel has won the Unseen Dummy Award with her book Ubuntu. The book was shot in Congo, which Fertinel first visited in August 2015, when she was invited to a wedding by a friend. Whilst there she was introduced to a warm and friendly society, and the concept of “ubuntu” – the idea that “you become a human being by connecting with everything and everyone”.

The judges were particularly impressed with the editing of Fertinel’s book proposal which, they say, “transforms documentary photography into an unexpected narrative flow of community events”. The images move from one party to another party to a funeral, for example, the latter creating “a kind of breaking point” in the middle of the book, creating “a kind of dance where you don’t know what comes after”, and thereby summing up something about life.

The judges were also impressed by the design of Fertinel’s book dummy, in which images are cut in half and printed on consecutive pages. Fertinel explains that the book was laid out in this way as it’s hard to see images printed across the centre “gutter” of the book – but, said the judges, halving the images also helped cut across the potential for cliche in photographing a wedding. “Due to the specific design of this book, the look of rapport between two spouses is delayed and they escape any forced or kitsch effect,” they stated. “They allow themselves to be discovered or caught, just as the scenes were caught by the photographer.”

This year’s international jury comprised of Sarah Allen (assistant curator, Tate Modern), Tim Clark (editor-in-chief and director, 1000 Words), Russet Lederman (co-founder, 10×10 Photobooks), Paul van Mameren (managing director, Lecturis) and Małgorzata Stankiewicz (winner of the Unseen Dummy Award 2017). Fertinel’s book will now be published and distributed by Lecturis, a Dutch photobook specialist; Lecturis published last year’s winning book dummy, Stankiewicz’s cry of an echo, in May.

The Unseen Dummy Award has been running since 2012; this year 212 submissions were entered and 34 book dummies made it to the shortlist. The runners-up this year were: Tarrah Krajnak (USA), El Jardín De Senderos Que Se Bifurcan, and Maria Sturm (Romania), You don’t look Native to me. The prize celebrates books-in-progress, say the organisers, and respects “a degree of rawness, including an ‘unfinished’ look and feel”.

https://unseenamsterdam.com/unseen-dummy-award