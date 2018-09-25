Shortlist announced for the Paris Photo/Aperture Foundation Photobook Awards

Laia Abril, Nina Berman, Sohrab Hura, and Carmen Winant are all in the running for the prestigious Paris Photo/Aperture Foundation Photobook of the Year Award, which will be announced on 09 November at Paris Photo.

In total ten books have been shortlisted for the award; in addition, 20 books have been shortlisted for the First Photobook, and five for the Photography Catalogue of the Year. All the shortlisted books will go on show at Paris Photo and at the Aperture Foundation in New York, then tour to various venues across Europe, as well as being featured in the Autumn 2018 issue of The Photobook Review. In addition the Photobook of the Year winner will receive $10,000.

Photobook of the Year

Laia Abril On Abortion (Dewi Lewis Publishing, Stockport, England)

Nina Berman and Kimberly Stevens An autobiography of Miss Wish (Kehrer Verlag, Heidelberg, Germany)

Dawoud Bey Seeing Deeply (University of Texas Press, Austin)

Sophie Calle Parce que (Éditions Xavier Barral, Paris)

Alexandra Catiere Behind the Glass (Chose Commune, Paris)

Masahisa Fukase, Simon Baker, and Tomo Kosuga Masahisa Fukase (Éditions Xavier Barral, Paris)

Sohrab Hura Look It’s Getting Sunny Outside!!! (Self-published under Ugly Dog, Delhi, India)

Raymond Meeks Halfstory Half-life (Chose Commune, Paris)

Carmen Winant My Birth (Self Publish, Be Happy Editions, London)

Daisuke Yokota Inversion (Akio Nagasawa Publishing, Tokyo)

First Photobook

Edén Bernal Exilios (Exiles) (Inframundo, Mexico City)

Nacho Caravia Mamá (Self-published, Barcelona, Spain)

M L Casteel American Interiors (Dewi Lewis Publishing, Stockport, England)

John Edmonds Higher (Capricious Publishing, New York)

Matthew Genitempo Jasper (Twin Palms Publishing, Santa Fe)

Julie Glassberg Due to unforeseen circumstances, this book has no title (Bike Kill) (Ceiba Editions, Siena, Italy)

Soham Gupta Angst (AKINA Books, London)

Yann Haeberlin Tina(?) (Self-published, Geneva, Switzerland)

Esther Hovers False Positives (Fw:Books, Amsterdam)

Maria Kapajeva You can call him another man (Kaunas Photography Gallery, Kaunas, Lithuania)

Mariken Kramer The Eyes That Fix You in a Formulated Phrase (Multipress, Oslo, Norway)

Pixy Liao Experimental Relationship Vol. 1 (Jiazazhi Press, Ningbo, China)

Margo Ovcharenko Country of Women (Empty Stretch, Moscow)

Nicolas Polli Ferox The Forgotten Archives (1976–2010) (Ciao Press, Lausanne, Switzerland, and Skinnerboox, Jesi, Italy)

Laurence Rasti There Are No Homosexuals in Iran (Edition Patrick Frey, Zürich, Switzerland)

Nick Sethi Khichdi (Kitchari) (Dashwood Books, New York)

Clara de Tezanos Piedra-Padre Universe (Self-published, Guatemala City)

Jo Ann Walters Wood River Blue Pool and Blue Pool Cecilia (Image Text Ithaca, New York)

Stanley Wolukau-Wanambwa One Wall a Web (Roma Publications, Amsterdam)

Masaki Yamamoto GUTS (Zen Foto Gallery, Tokyo)

Photography Catalogue of the Year

Blind Date Exhibition Lieko Shiga (T&M Projects, Tokyo)

Body Against Body: The Battle of Images, from Photography to Live Streaming Thiago Nogueira, ed., Bárbara Wagner, Garapa Collective, Jonathas de Andrade, Letícia Ramos, Mídia Ninja, and Sofia Borges (Instituto Moreira Salles, São Paulo, Brazil)

The Land in Between Ursula Schulz-Dornburg (MACK, London)

Sally Mann: A Thousand Crossings Sarah Greenough and Sarah Kennel (National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC, in association with Abrams, New York)

A View of a Room Susan Meiselas (Here Press, London)

In addition the judges announced a Special Mention this year for The Sweet Flypaper of Life by Roy DeCarava and Langston Hughes, which was originally published in 1955 but reissued in paperback this year by First Print Press, New York. The shortlist jury this year was made up of: Lucy Gallun (associate curator in the Department of Photography, Museum of Modern Art, New York), Kristen Lubben (executive director, Magnum Foundation, New York), Yasufumi Nakamori (incoming senior curator of international art [photography], Tate Modern, London), Lesley A. Martin (creative director, Aperture Foundation, and publisher of The PhotoBook Review), and Christoph Wiesner (artistic director, Paris Photo).

More than 980 books were entered for the awards this year, and the shortlists were compiled over three days. “The varied approaches and high level of experience that each of the jury members bring to the table leads to a process of selection that is very intense; a rigorous exchange of ideas about the many incredible books being made today,” said Christoph Wiesner. “The best photobooks can offer a more in-depth, heightened experience of an artist’s work, augmenting and expanding how we encounter that work in exhibitions or online.”

The Photobook of the Year award is given to the photographer, the First Photobook award goes to the photographer and publisher involved, and the publication, publisher, and/or organising institution responsible. The final jury is made up of: Hervé Digne (president of Manifesto and the Odeon Circle), Martha Kirszenbaum (curator), Kevin Moore (curator), Azu Nwagbogu (director of African Artists’ Foundation and LagosPhoto Festival, Nigeria), and Batia Suter (artist).

http://programme.parisphoto.com/en/programme-2018/photobook-awards.htm