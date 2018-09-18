Unseen Amsterdam announces the full details of its 2018 programme

4, from the series FORTIA, 2017 © Keyezua, Ed Cross, Fine Art

The full programme of Unseen Amsterdam has been released, hosting a series of events, exhibitions and live discussions centred on the future of photography

Now in its seventh edition, Unseen Amsterdam has confirmed itself as one of Europe’s most dynamic photography events. Featuring over 300 emerging and established artists, the release of the complete 2018 programme brings together the international photography community to discuss and debate the future of the medium.

Running from 21-23 September in Westergasfabriek, Unseen Amsterdam will host over 85 photographic debuts. 50 galleries from 17 countries will be present, showcasing new work from emerging artists such as Mustafa Saeed from Somaliland, whose work explores war, environment and conflict; Keyezua from Angola, who revisits clichéd representations of African women, and France’s Elsa Leydier, who examines and reconstructs exotic environments. Inez & Vinoodh (NL), Rafal Milach (PL), and Isaac Julien (UK) will also premiere unseen work over the weekend.

Also present at Unseen is CO-OP, a platform for international artist collectives to present their ideas and work in new and innovative ways. In its second year, collectives involved include the Migrant Image Research Group, exploring Mediterranean migration to Europe, 280-A from Vienna who challenge the concept of authorship, and Switzerland-based KLAYM, who promote new African talent through their publication, NICE Magazine.

When Records Melt is an exhibition created in collaboration with the charity Project Pressure, which works with leading international scientists and artists to convey the impact of climate change on glaciers. The exhibtion will present works by Michael Benson (DE), Adam Broomberg (ZA), Oliver Chanarin (GB), Edward Burtynsky (CA), Peter Funch (DK), Noémie Goudal (FR), Simon Norfolk (NG), Christopher Parsons (GB) and Klaus Thymann (DK). Simon Norfolk and Klaus Thyman will also present their new body of work as part of their collaboration Norfolk & Thyman.

Part of Unseen’s philosophy is to aid emerging artists in the early stages of their careers. In support of this, six Academies have been invited to present work by graduating talents. The European Photography Platform, Futures, will also debut at Unseen Amsterdam, bringing together 60 emerging artists. Two presentations will provide an overview of the current European photography landscape. As well as the Futures Talent Pool, 10 selected Futures talents will also be presented as part of a special exhibition, Futures Narratives.

The ING Unseen Talent Award challenges emerging artists to reexamine the confines of photography. Leading the exploration is filmmaker, installation artist and photographer Isaac Julien (GB), who in conjunction with other artists, will create new work under the theme New Horizons: Exploring the promise and perils of the future. The Cool Couple (IT) has also been invited to use their skills as creative researchers to create opportunities within the Fujifilm Faculty. Thomas Kujipers (NL) has also been selected to create new work during a two-month stay in Stockholm as part of the Grolsch Unseen Residency.

Speakers will also present talks throughout Unseen in The Living Room, a space for creatives and professionals to share their visions and ideas about the future of photography. Included in the programme are writer, curator and broadcaster Lou Stoppard (GB), Editor of Aperture magazine Michael Famighetti (US), critic and curator David Campany (GB) and artist Awol Erizku (US).

Visitors to Unseen Amsterdam will also have the opportunity to become involved with on-site projects. Alessandro Calabrese (IT) will invite visitors to become co-creators of his project The Long Thing: Re-assembling Images, which investigates the theme of authorship in unexpected ways.

Doors open on Saturday 22 September, at local galleries.. Alongside events at the Westergasfabriek, the City Programme opens up leading institutions where visitors can explore inspiring exhibitions that challenge the medium of photography.70 independent publishers will also be present as part of the Book Market, which offers a full programme of 38 different book launches, offering visitors the opportunity to attend signings and get involved in discussions.

The weekend will be supported by the fifth issue of Unseen Magazine, which will debut a new design, as well as a new generation of contributing writers. It discusses the current photographic landscape through interviews, articles and narratives, including 50 conversations with artists featured in Unseen Amsterdam this year.

Unseen Amsterdam runs from 21-23 September. For tickets and further information please visit: www.unseenamsterdam.com