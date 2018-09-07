Unseen Dummy Award shortlist announced

Just over 30 books have made the final cut, and the winner will be announced on 21 September at Unseen Amsterdam
Unseen Amsterdam has announced the 34 photobook dummies shortlisted for the Unseen Dummy Award 2018. Picked out from 212 submissions by a five-strong committee, the shortlist respects “a degree of rawness, including an ‘unfinished’ look and feel’, in keeping with the prize’s ethos of celebrating books-in-progress.
The winner will be announced on 21 September at Unseen Amsterdam, after being picked out by an international jury including: Paul van Mameren, managing director of the award’s sponsor Lecturis; Sarah Allen, assistant curator, Tate Modern; Tim Clark, editor-in-chief and director, 1000 Words; Russet Lederman, co-founder, 10×10 Photobooks; and Małgorzata Stankiewicz, winner of the Unseen Dummy Award 2017.
Unseen Amsterdam takes place from 21-23 September at Westergasfabriek https://unseenamsterdam.com
Anastasia Mityukova, Project Iceworm
Andrii Dostliev, Lia Dostlieva, I still feel sorry when I throw away food – Grandma used to tell me stories about the Holodomor
Anna Stüdeli, PRIMAL
Btihal Remli, the djinnidiaries
Claire Beckett, Hearts and Minds
Coralie Vogelaar, A Random String of Emotions
Csilla Klenyanszki, Pillars of home
Dafna Talmor, Constructed Landscapes
Dimitra Dede, Mayflies (Ephemeres)
Filippo Romano, Watertanks in Mathare
Guilherme Gerais, The Best of Mr.Chao – A Futurologist Collection
Hanane El Ouardani, The skies are blue, the walls are red
Hristina Tasheva, In Belief is Power
Irina Sadchikova & Nata Sopromadze, The Broken Sea
Karla Hiraldo Voleau, Hola Mi Amol
Kevin Osepa, Mester Blousé
Liz Orton, Chasing Intensities: Figures for the Body
Lucas Leffler, Zilverbeek
Lukas Stadelmann, Das gelebte Haus / The House Lived
Marcin Liminowicz, No shoes in the house
Maria Sturm, “You don’t look Native to me”
Mariela Sancari, The two headed horse. Re-enactment in ten acts
Maya Meissner, The Cedar Lodge
Murat Akbayrak, Monkey Wrench
Muriel Schouten, Ways of Understanding, Voodoo/Vodun
Nicolas Delaroche, First Seen
Paula Artés, Fuerzas y cuerpos / State Security Forces and Corps
Rebecca Fertinel, Ubuntu
Rie Yamada, Familie werden / Becoming a family
Ryo Kusumoto, 連師子/Renjishi
Stijn van der Linden, an essay on the concave city corner
Tarrah Krajnak, El Jardín De Senderos Que Se Bifurcan
Wiosna van Bon, Family Stranger