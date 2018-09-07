Unseen Dummy Award shortlist announced

Unseen Dummy Award 2018 © Frederique Scholtes, courtesy Unseen

Just over 30 books have made the final cut, and the winner will be announced on 21 September at Unseen Amsterdam

Unseen Amsterdam has announced the 34 photobook dummies shortlisted for the Unseen Dummy Award 2018. Picked out from 212 submissions by a five-strong committee, the shortlist respects “a degree of rawness, including an ‘unfinished’ look and feel’, in keeping with the prize’s ethos of celebrating books-in-progress.

The winner will be announced on 21 September at Unseen Amsterdam, after being picked out by an international jury including: Paul van Mameren, managing director of the award’s sponsor Lecturis; Sarah Allen, assistant curator, Tate Modern; Tim Clark, editor-in-chief and director, 1000 Words; Russet Lederman, co-founder, 10×10 Photobooks; and Małgorzata Stankiewicz, winner of the Unseen Dummy Award 2017.

Unseen Amsterdam takes place from 21-23 September at Westergasfabriek https://unseenamsterdam.com