Awards, Competitions, Documentary, Events, Fairs, Fine Art, New Talent, News, Photobooks, Projects
Published on 7 September 2018

Unseen Dummy Award shortlist announced

written by Diane Smyth

Unseen Dummy Award 2018 © Frederique Scholtes, courtesy Unseen

Just over 30 books have made the final cut, and the winner will be announced on 21 September at Unseen Amsterdam

Unseen Amsterdam has announced the 34 photobook dummies shortlisted for the Unseen Dummy Award 2018. Picked out from 212 submissions by a five-strong committee, the shortlist respects “a degree of rawness, including an ‘unfinished’ look and feel’, in keeping with the prize’s ethos of celebrating books-in-progress.

The winner will be announced on 21 September at Unseen Amsterdam, after being picked out by an international jury including: Paul van Mameren, managing director of the award’s sponsor Lecturis; Sarah Allen, assistant curator, Tate Modern; Tim Clark, editor-in-chief and director, 1000 Words; Russet Lederman, co-founder, 10×10 Photobooks; and Małgorzata Stankiewicz, winner of the Unseen Dummy Award 2017.

Unseen Amsterdam takes place from 21-23 September at Westergasfabriek https://unseenamsterdam.com

Anastasia Mityukova, Project Iceworm

Andrii Dostliev, Lia Dostlieva, I still feel sorry when I throw away food – Grandma used to tell me stories about the Holodomor

Anna Stüdeli, PRIMAL

Btihal Remli, the djinnidiaries

Claire Beckett, Hearts and Minds

Coralie Vogelaar, A Random String of Emotions

Csilla Klenyanszki, Pillars of home

Dafna Talmor, Constructed Landscapes

Dimitra Dede, Mayflies (Ephemeres)

Filippo Romano, Watertanks in Mathare

Guilherme Gerais, The Best of Mr.Chao – A Futurologist Collection

Hanane El Ouardani, The skies are blue, the walls are red

Hristina Tasheva, In Belief is Power

Irina Sadchikova & Nata Sopromadze, The Broken Sea

Karla Hiraldo Voleau, Hola Mi Amol

Kevin Osepa, Mester Blousé

Liz Orton, Chasing Intensities: Figures for the Body

Lucas Leffler, Zilverbeek

Lukas Stadelmann, Das gelebte Haus / The House Lived

Marcin Liminowicz, No shoes in the house

Maria Sturm, “You don’t look Native to me”

Mariela Sancari, The two headed horse. Re-enactment in ten acts

Maya Meissner, The Cedar Lodge

Murat Akbayrak, Monkey Wrench

Muriel Schouten, Ways of Understanding, Voodoo/Vodun

Nicolas Delaroche, First Seen

Paula Artés, Fuerzas y cuerpos / State Security Forces and Corps

Rebecca Fertinel, Ubuntu

Rie Yamada, Familie werden / Becoming a family

Ryo Kusumoto, 連師子/Renjishi

Stijn van der Linden, an essay on the concave city corner

Tarrah Krajnak, El Jardín De Senderos Que Se Bifurcan

Wiosna van Bon, Family Stranger

Share
Pin
Reddit
WhatsApp
Shares 0