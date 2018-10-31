Beyond Paris Photo – alternative photofairs

No more no less 12-1, 2017, collage photographique © Kensuke Koike & Thomas Sauvin, part of the a pp roc he sector at the reservation-only a pp roc he salon

Paris Photo is the big one but it isn't the only photo fair in town next week, with a pp roc he taking a salon-style approach and Fotofever aiming at the wider market

Paris Photo is the big one, but it isn’t the only photo fair in town next week. Held in a private mansion, a pp roc he makes a virtue out of its bijou size, for example, hosting just 14 photographers in a private mansion in “a salon devoted to experimental photography practices”.

Designed as an exhibition, this fair is accessible by reservation only, and includes celebrated photographers and galleries such as Ruth van Beek, brought by The Ravestijn Gallery; Daniel Shea, brought by Webber Gallery; and Maya Rochat, brought by Seen Fifteen. In addition, it includes “the a pp roc he sector”, a section showing two artists under the age of 40 not currently represented by a gallery (this section includes Thomas Sauvin & Kensuke Koike working together as a pair).

Supported by the UK’s The Art Newspaper and French photography magazine Fisheye, a pp roc he was set up by Emilia Genuardi and Sophie Rivière and is now in its second year. Entry is free upon reservation, and it takes place from 09-11 November at 40 rue de Richelieu, 75001 Paris http://approche.paris

Fotofever, meanwhile, takes place in the Carrousel du Louvre – the original home of Paris Photo. Founded by Cécil Schall on the basis that “photography is the ideal medium to open the art market to a larger public”, Fotofever is now in its seventh year, and has introduced a new section called The Hive, in which young galleries have been invited to present emerging talents “at a small price”. The fair also includes a Young Talents prize, and a special focus on Japanese photography this year. Fotofever is open from 08-11 November, and entry costs €18 http://www.fotofever.com/en-38-about.html