Enter the BJP International Photography Award 2019

The Merge © Sara, Peter, Tobias

British Journal of Photography’s International Photography Award 2019 is now open for entries, offering photographers the chance to win a life-changing solo show at one of London's leading galleries

The latest edition of the BJP International Photography Award is now open for entries, offering photographers the chance to win a solo show at TJ Boulting, one of London UK’s leading galleries.

As ever, British Journal of Photography are searching for established photographers to enter new projects with compelling narratives. The series may be shot in any format or camera model, on film or digital, and containing a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 15 images.

The BJP International Photography Award is a once in a lifetime opportunity to get a solo show at renowned London UK gallery TJ Boulting. All costs will be covered for the show; from printing, framing and installation, to travel and accommodation, so the winning photographer can oversee the preparation of their exhibition and attend the opening night.

Alongside the solo show, the winner’s work will also be published across British Journal of Photography’s print and digital channels, including in a dedicated four-page supplement inside the BJP, giving them exposure to influential industry leaders and our global audience. Winning and shortlisted photographers will also be receive a face-to-face portfolio review with an editor of BJP.

The BJP IPA has long established itself as an entry-point into the photography industry. Running for over a decade, the award has been instrumental in launching the careers of some of the world’s most respected contemporary photographers. Through the award, winning and shortlisted photographers have gained career-changing international industry exposure, and the opportunity to be celebrated and acknowledged by the professional photographic community.

Among our roster of high-profile winners are Juno Calypso, Felicity Hammond, Chloe Dewe Mathews, and as of last year, Copenhagen-based collective Sara, Peter & Tobias, who won with their series The Merge, an in-depth investigation into artificial intelligence and robotics.

Some winners have even gone on to be represented by TJ Boulting, after being introduced to gallery director Hannah Watson through the BJP IPA. Since winning in 2016, Juno Calypso has been represented by Watson, and has become one of contemporary photography’s best-known names. “Everything I’m doing now has flown directly from the exposure I got from winning that exhibition,” she says of receiving the award.

The next installment of the BJP IPA promises to be as lucrative as those preceding it, with the opportunity of winning a life changing solo show available to the successful photographer.

Would you like to exhibit your work in a solo show at London’s TJ Boulting gallery? Enter the BJP IPA 2019 here. Early Bird Offer! Apply Now