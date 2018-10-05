Ezra Acayan wins the 2018 Ian Parry Scholarship

Bodies of two men dumped in an isolated stretch of road are seen in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines, June 22, 2017. Signs placed over their bodies both read "I am a thief, do not tolerate me." From Duterte's War on Drugs is Not Over © Ezra Acayan

The photojournalist won with hard-hitting images of the fall-out from President Rodrigo Duterte's War on Drugs, in which an estimated 20,000 people have died

Born in 1993 in the Philippines, Ezra Acayan has won the 2018 Ian Parry Scholarship Award for Achievement for his series Duterte’s War On Drugs Is Not Over, which records the fall out from the war on drugs which President Rodrigo Duterte announced in 2016.

Threatening those connected to drug consumption and sales with the death penalty, Duterte urged members of the public to kill suspected criminals and drug addicts, and allowed the police to act with brutality. In the two years since, an estimated 20,000 people have been murdered and a state of emergency has been declared. The United Nations has appealed to the Philippine government to investigate extrajudicial killings and to prosecute the perpetrators, while the International Criminal Court has announced preliminary examinations into killings linked to the campaign.

Tough and hard-hitting, Acayan’s images aim to “illuminate the violent acts carried out in the Philippines as well as the questionable methods of Duterte and the police”. A former wire photographer from Reuters, Acayan began shooting professionally at the age of 17 and has published work in titles such as Time, the New York Times, Le Monde, the Guardian, the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post.

Mushfiqul Alam Salahuddin Ahmed won the Born in 1996, Alam is based in Dhaka, and has previously been awarded and shortlisted in the Sony World Photography Awards, the Prix de la Photographie and the Days Japan International Photojournalism Awards. His work has been published in titles such as the New York Times, The Guardian, the Wall Street Journal, and the Huffington Post. Born in 1984 in Bangladesh, Ahmed currently works for UNB, and is also studying at the prestigious Pathshala South Asian Media Institute. His work has been published in the New York Times, Time, The Wall Street Journal, and more, and has been exhibited at Visa Pour L’Image and in the 2015 Ian Parry Scholarship Exhibition. All three photographers’ work will now be published by The Sunday Times Magazine, and is currently on show in a free exhibition on London’s Southbank titled World as Image, along with work by previous Ian Parry Scholarship winners – Adriana Loureiro Fernandez, Ivor Prickett, Andrew Renneisen, Liz Hingley, Sharafat Ali, Ed Ou, Kitra Cahana, Marcus Bleasdale, Simon Roberts, Matt Eich, Tafadzwa Ufumeli, Heba Khamis, and Yuyang Liu. The winners also get $3500 towards their chosen projects, year-long mentorships with Marcus Bleasdale, equipment from Canon, and places on the shortlist for this year’s Joop Swart Masterclass (run by World Press Photo in Amsterdam). Ian Parry was a photojournalist who died on assignment for The Sunday Times during the Romanian revolution in 1989. He was just 24 years old. Aidan Sullivan, then-picture editor, and Parry’s friends and family created the award in an effort to build something positive from this tragedy; the award is open to people either attending a full-time photographic course or under 24 years of age, and has been running since 1991. World as Image is on show at More London Riverside, outside City Hall, London, SE1 until 29 October www.ianparry.org