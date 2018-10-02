Issue #7877: Reframing History

The latest issue has a distinct historical concern, as we follow the work of photographers who have dealt with issues of remembrance, identity and ritual across the century

In our latest issue, Reframing History, we speak with Patrick Waterhouse about his project collaborating with the Warlpiri people in Australia. We talk with Andrew Moisey, who reveals the dark secrets of US all-male frat houses. And 100 years since the end of the Great War, Nicolas Thomas Moreno turns his lens on memorials to this terrible history in Topography of Remembrance. We also journey to the French capital to highlight two shows exhibiting alongside Paris Photo.

The cover feature for this month’s issue is the work of Patrick Waterhouse. Over the course of eight years, he has travelled to and from Australia’s Northern territory, culminating in his latest project: Restricted Images. Made in collaboration with the Warlpiri people, he hopes to give agency to his subjects by asking them to contribute creatively to each image. Through his artistic process, he addresses the problematic break in representation, respect and consent between the first anthropological photographs of the indigenous groups of the past.

A professor at a US College, Andrew Moisey has devised a comprehensive insight into the goings-on of a male-only frat house over the course of seven years. Basing his monograph on the same structure as a frat rule book, the images of the students’ misogynistic, bullish behaviour send an ominous message – as Moisey explains, the fraternity is more powerful than the college in shaping the young men who join.

Marking the centenary anniversary of the end of the First World War, Nicolas Thomas Moreno speaks to Alice Zoo about his recent projects. As an act of remembrance, he brings our attention to the vast number of monuments and memorials that pepper his native French landscape, paying tribute to the fallen.

Elsewhere, in our Intelligence section, Izabela Radwanska Zhang catches up with Martin Barnes, senior curator of photographs at the V&A, as the museum prepares to open the first phase of its photography centre.

In Agenda, we speak to curator Martha Kirszenbaum about her selection of erotic photography for the new themed section at Paris Photo. We also preview Martine Franck’s exhibition at the Fondation Henri Cartier-Bresson, as well as Arme de Classe at the Centre Pompidou. Our Any Answers interview is with renowned documentary photographer Jane Evelyn Atwood, and our projects are Adam Lach, Maciej Czepiel, and Marwan Bassiouni.

