Apply online to join Magnum Photos

Submit two to three photographic projects online to be considered for Magnum; plus MACK announces open submissions for its First Book Award

Would you like to join Magnum Photos? The agency is inviting photographers worldwide to submit their portfolios online by 31 January to be considered for nominee status.

Magnum will accept digital submissions from all professional photographers, and entries for June 2019 can be made through this website: https://contests.picter.com/magnum-photos/submissions-2019/ Applicants are required to submit two to three projects, with up to 80 photographs in total. The new nominee members will be announced on 01 July 2019.

After two years, nominee photographers can apply for associate membership of Magnum, which allows access to the agency’s offices worldwide in London, New York, Paris, and Tokyo. After an additional two years, associate members can present a further portfolio of work to be considered for full membership. Once elected, photographers remain full Magnum members for life, or until they choose to leave.

Recent nominees include Gregory Halpern (USA), Rafal Milach (Poland), Lua Ribeira (Spain), Sim Chi Yin (Singapore), and Lindokuhle Sobekwa (South Africa), who were all accepted in June 2018. During 2016 and 2017, the nominees included Enri Canaj (Albania), Emin Ozmen (Turkey), Diana Markosian (Russia/Armenia/USA) and Cristina de Middel (Spain). In addition, Magnum runs several educational initiatives “that support learning for aspiring photographers worldwide”.

“Magnum’s strength has always been in the distinctive and varied voices of its photographers,” says Olivia Arthur, Magnum photographer and current Vice President. “We are committed to expanding this range of points of view to reflect the complex world we live in.”

In addition MACK is accepting open submissions for its First Book Award this year – in contrast to previous years, in which photographers were nominated by a panel of industry insiders. The prize is open to any photographer or artist who has not previously published work with a third party company, and entries are invited from 12 November 2018 – 21 January 2019. All entries must be paper book dummies; digital submissions are not accepted.

The winning project will be announced in May 2019 at Photo London, where the work will also be exhibited. The winning dummy will then be published by MACK. Previous winners include Hayahisa Tomiyasu (from Japan, who won in 2018), Emmanuelle Andrianjafy (Madagascar, 2017), Ciarán Óg Arnold (Ireland, 2015), and Joanna Piotrowska (Poland, 2014).

To submit photography portfolios to Magnum Photos, visit: https://contests.picter.com/magnum-photos/submissions-2019/ Submissions are open until 31 January 2019, and the new nominee members will be announced 1 July 2019.

To find out more about submitting work to the MACK First Book Award, visit www.firstbookaward.com Photographers must submit paper book dummies, between 12 November 2018 – 21 January 2019.