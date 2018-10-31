Europe’s biggest photo fair returns – Paris Photo, 08-11 November

Untitled from Early Color portfolio, 1976 © Jo Ann Callis courtesy Rose Gallery

Paris Photo is back, with a section devoted to erotic photography and a tour focusing on work by women as well as the usual talks, exhibitions, and events

The biggest photo fair in Europe, Paris Photo returns from 08-11 November, with a new section on erotic images, and a walk-through focusing on female photographers.

Curated by Martha Kirszenbaum, curator of the French Pavilion at the 2019 Venice Biennale, the Curiosa sector will bring together intimate images by 13 artists such as Nobuyoshi Araki, JoAnn Callis, and Antoine d’Agata. Kirszenbaum hope to challenge the viewer’s gaze on the fetishised body, and tackle “relations of power, domination, and gender issues”. “There are images not everyone would like to see, which I think is good,” Kirszenbaum told BJP in an article published in our November issue.

The Paths Elles X Paris Photo tour, meanwhile, sees independent curator Fannie Esouclen picking out work by women photographers in both the Paris Photo fair, and in events throughout the city – including exhibitions at Jeu de Paume and Fondation Cartier, and Photo Saint Germain fringe event. Assistant director of Paris’ celebrated Le Bal gallery from 2007-14, Esouclen has been invited by the French Ministry of Culture to lead the tours.

Taking place in the Grand Palais, Paris Photo is back for its 22nd edition this year, and will gather together nearly 200 exhibitors. In addition to the Curiosa section, the fair will be divided into four other sectors – the Main sector, in which galleries have been encouraged to bring shows of one or two photographers; the Prisms sector, which gathers galleries showcasing large-format series and installation projects; and the Book sector, which brings together specialist publishers and art book dealers, and which will be home to about 300 book-signing events.