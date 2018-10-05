Sabelo Mangleni’s images of South Africa

Mshana 2008 © Sabelo Mlangeni

Fresh from winning the inaugural Africa Mediaworks Photography Prize, Sabelo Mlangeni talks BJP through his in-depth portraits of post-apartheid communities

“I have still never seen the first work I made as a photographer,” says Sabelo Mangleni, who started his career as a delivery boy for a local photographer in his hometown, Driefontein, four hours’ drive east of Johannesburg. The photographer he worked for had been asked to shoot a wedding but, unable to attend herself, asked Mangleni to cover it – sending him off with a camera round his neck and a crash course in photography. After the wedding the newlyweds quickly picked out the images they wanted – so quickly, Mangleni never got to see them.

Still, the experience of looking for a good photograph, and working with people from within a community, got him hooked, and in 2001 Mangleni moved to Johannesburg and joined the Market Photo Workshop. Set up by renowned documentary photographer David Goldblatt in 1989, this well-respected organisation supported young black photographers during apartheid South Africa.

It was an excellent start in photography, but arriving in Johannesburg, Mangleni felt alienated. “I couldn’t understand what people were saying,” he says, describing the struggle to communicate with people in English, which he was still learning at the time. To avoid speaking, he channelled his feelings into photographs of the buildings and architecture, which lead to his first, and ongoing, series Big City.

As he became more comfortable with the language, Mangleni began to search for stories about everyday life. Struck by how clean the streets were in Johannesburg in the morning, compared to how they ended up at the end of each day, he set out to find out who was cleaning them.

This led to a series called Invisible Women, 2006, which shows the women who sweep Johannesburg in the dead of the night – addressing some of the challenges they may face working in the dark in one of the most dangerous cities in the world. Having won the first Africa Mediaworks Photography Prize, Mangleni has chosen to show images from this series in London.

Mangleni’s projects can take a long time; he tends to dip in and out of them, and return to the same places with a fresh eye and clearer understanding of the images he wants to make. But mostly, time is important because he values having a relationship with his subjects.

For Men Only, a project completed in 2009, Mangleni spent almost two years photographing outside a men-only hostel in Johannesburg, before he was allowed to go inside. It’s intended mostly for migrant workers, and having got access he spent several weeks there as a resident, sharing the tenants’ daily routines and photographing them in this transitional space, in which they often face violence, sexual abuse, and illegal trafficking.

“When I walked out of that place, I was completely broken,” says Mangleni. “You know people for years, and become part of their community, but there comes a time where you have to close the body of work. Moving on after building this relationship, I find this very difficult.”

More recently Mangleni decided to try something different and, also keen to get away from the urban chaos of Johannesburg, started travelling to small towns on the outskirts of the city. His more recent projects consider the shift that has taken place in these towns since the end of apartheid in 1994.

“It’s changing completely. I had questions about what the change means for the community that lived there before 1994,” he says. “How do they now try to negotiate the space?”

The Ghost Towns (2009-2011) are images of “forgotten towns”, lost in the changing South African landscape. “Roads were cracking, shops were closing, the infrastructure was falling down; something ghostly was going on,” he says.

My Storie (2012) looks at a white community that lives in one of Johannesburg’s oldest suburbs, Bertrams, an area that has become increasingly poverty stricken, filled with derelict buildings, squatters, drug dealers and illegal immigrants. No Problem (2013), photographed during Mangleni’s residency in the the suburb of Alexandra, visits one of the few urban areas in the country in which black Africans could own land during apartheid.

“The image tells the whole story,” he says, “I think they tell you about how these people feel about post-apartheid South Africa, within the spaces that they inhabit.”

Sabelo Mlangeni has won the first Africa Mediaworks Photography Prize, which means his series Invisible Women will be on show at HKS Architects, Great Titchfield Street, London, W1W 8BF until 11 October. Mlangeni was also awarded £5000 in the prize, which is run in association with Nataal Media, The Guardian, and W8 Advisory. http://amwphotoprize.com

Sabelo Mlangeni can be contacted via the Stevenson Gallery, Cape Town and Johannesburg https://stevenson.info