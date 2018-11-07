1854 Media wins Independent Publisher of the Year

The 1854 Media team at the PPA Independent Publisher Awards. Image courtesy of Professional Publishers Association

1854 Media wins a Professional Publishers Association award for the second time in 2018

1854 Media, British Journal of Photography’s publisher, has won the highly acclaimed Independent Publisher of the Year award at the Professional Publishers Association’s annual awards for independent publishers. Judges praised 1854 Media: “Even in such a fiercely competitive category, our winner stood out for its relentless innovation, courage, and commitment to the cause.”

The 1854 Media team collected the award at a ceremony held at the Hilton Bankside, London on 02 November. “I am thrilled that the 1854 Media team has been recognised, once again, as the pinnacle of modern publishing,” says Marc Hartog, CEO and founder of 1854 Media. “Being named by our peers as the Independent Publisher of the Year perfectly tops off a period during which we completely transformed our business to embrace a constantly evolving media landscape.”

1854 Media was also shortlisted in two other award categories: Team of the Year for Studio 1854 and Brand of the Year for BJP. The PPA Independent Publisher Awards are widely considered the ultimate accolade for publishers with a turnover of under £10 million. They are designed to celebrate the contributions and achievements made to the publishing industry by smaller publishers.

The win comes after a string of successive PPA victories for 1854 Media. In 2016, BJP was named an “unstoppable winner” for Consumer Media Brand of the Year while Portrait of Britain won Digital Innovation of the Year. In 2017, 1854 Media won the Publishing Innovator of the Year award. Most recently, Studio 1854 was awarded the Great Leap Forward Award in June of this year.