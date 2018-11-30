BJP-online Loves…

Play Station, from the series For Your Eyes Only © Pixy Liao. From the Jimei x Arles Discovery Award

Lei Lei and Pixy Liao win at the 2018 Jimei x Arles festival

Lei Lei and Pixy Liao win at the 2018 Jimei x Arles festival

Lei Lei and Pixy Liao both won prizes at the Jimei x Arles festival. Lei Lei picked up the Jimei x Arles Discovery Award, giving him 200,000 RMB plus a spot in Arles' prestigious Discovery Award exhibition and competition next summer; Pixy Liao won the Jimei × Arles – Madame Figaro Women Photographers Award. The Jimei x Arles initiative is packed with interesting work by image-makers from China and beyond.

Don McCullin talks war and peace

Don McCullin talks war and peace

He's one of the UK's best-respected photojournalists and he's opening a retrospective at Tate Britain in February, the first big exhibition of photojournalism in the institution. Don McCullin's thoughtful take on reportage, as discussed with former Observer Magazine and Independent Magazine picture editor Colin Jacobson. "Must you mess around with other people's lives for your own career?" he muses. "When I see terrible things, I don't always get upset…It's an emotional weakness."

California’s wildfires incinerate a world-renown photobook collection

California's wildfires incinerate a world-renown photobook collection

Dutch collector Manfred Heiting's 36000-strong library fell victim to the wildfires in California. Considered one of the most complete in the world, his collection included a copy of most of the important photobooks published from 1888-1970 in Europe, the United States, the Soviet Union, and Japan, and had been used to make many respected publications. Heiting had recently donated his library to the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston but just a few thousand books had been transferred so far. "It is terribly disappointing. For us all," Heiting told Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad.

Tom Wood: Women’s Market

Tom Wood: Women's Market

British photographer Tom Wood's work and Women's Market, the photobook newly published by Stanley Barker, is a great example. Shot from 1978-1999, the images shine a gentle light on the people Wood found in a bustling local market, most of whom were women and children. "The main thing that gave me authenticity I guess is going to the same places again and again," he tells bjp-online. "I could have gone there three or four times and got what I considered a good set of pictures. But clearly I was after something much more elusive than that."

Angkor Photo Festival

Angkor Photo Festival

"One of our long-term aims is to help encourage the development of uniquely Asian approaches and perspectives to photography. There is certainly more than enough talent in Asia for this to happen. Think of it as a postcolonial response that is very long overdue." Jessica Lam's comments on the Angkor Photo Festival, which she now directs, and which opens on 08 December, featuring work by image-makers such as Sopheak Vong, Sovan Philong, Ore Huiying, Eleonore Sok, Roun Ry, Yang Yankang, Neak Sophal, Shoji Ueda, and many more.

Obituary, Jacqueline Hassink

Obituary, Jacqueline Hassink

Dutch documentary photographer Jacqueline Hassink has died, aged just 52. Breaking onto the scene with The Table of Power in 1992, a dissection of multinational corporate power as expressed through company boardrooms, she also photographed the commoditisation of women at car shows, and our contemporary fascination with our smart phones.

Chinese photographer Lu Guang disappears in Xinjiang

Chinese photographer Lu Guang disappears in Xinjiang

Chinese documentary photographer Lu Guang has disappeared. A three-time World Press Photo winner who has shot images on social, environmental, and economic issues in China, he was picked up by national security offers during a visit to Xinjiang, according to his wife Xu Xiaoli – who also says she last heard from him on 03 November.