Shahidul Alam’s images on show in London

Rajshahi wind © Shahidul Alam

The photographer, who was recently released from prison in Bangladesh, is showing work at the FIX Photo Festival alongside image-makers such as Chris Steele-Perkins, Emily Bitcon, and Christian Nilson

Acclaimed Bangladeshi photographer Shahidul Alam hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons this autumn, when he was arrested in Dhaka on 05 August for making “provocative comments” following widespread protests against government corruption. After over 100 days in jail he’s now been freed on bail, and back in the media for his images – which is now on show in London. He’s included in the third FIX Photo Festival, which is open until 01 December in London, and also includes work by Magnum Photos’ Chris Steele-Perkins, Zaklina Anderson, Robert Clayton, Christian Nilson, Mercedes Parodi, Helen Petersen, Einar Sira, Chloe Rosser, and more, plus a symposium on women in photography.