X-ray artist Nick Veasey opens a purpose-built gallery

Shoes by Christian Louboutin, image © Nick Veasey

Visitors will be able to watch owner and artist Nick Veasey at work in a purpose-built x-ray chamber in the gallery, which opens in rural England this week

It’s better-known as a medical process, but x-ray imaging has helped Nick Veasey carve out a very successful career over the last 20 years, working with clients such as the V&A, Adidas, H&M, Time, Harper’s Bazaar, and Vice, and exhibiting at galleries such as Stockholm’s Fotografiska. Now Veasey is opening an exhibition space next to his studio in Kent, rural England, in which visitors can watch him work in a purpose-built x-ray chamber, and see shows by him and other contemporary artists.

Process Gallery is set in the middle of a two-acre site that will be landscaped into a sculpture garden next year. The opening exhibition is dedicated to Veasey’s work, but the photographer plans to show work by other artists, specialising in those who take an alternative approach to process.

The gallery is located in Lenham, a village in the countryside south of London, but Veasey is confident it will attract visitors as it’s surrounded by “lovely villages, Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and some great pubs and restaurants”. “We are on the way to Folkestone and Margate, so are hoping the ‘art tourists’ drop by,” he adds, referencing two seaside towns which have become known for art in recent years.

“We want visitors to feel relaxed but engaged. They will be able to see, smell and feel a working studio and enjoy quality contemporary art,” says Veasey. “When people arrive at our gallery they will be in for a unique experience. We want to show beautiful and intriguing work that will resonate with our visitors.”

Process Gallery is housed in a building which was once a rusty and unused pig shed, now honed into a striking contemporary structure by Guy Holloway Architects. “My main influence when initially briefing Guy and his team was the Australian architect Glenn Murcutt,” says Veasey. “We used his elegant corrugated iron buildings as a starting point.”

www.processgallery.art Process Gallery will be open to the general public 7 days a week from 15 November, no prior booking is required



