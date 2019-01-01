Best of 2018: Gina Amama, AWCA

Image © Michael Oliver Love, used in his editorial for issue 1 of Africa is Now magazine

Gina Amama from A Whitespace Create Agency in Lagos, Nigeria, picks out what caught her eye in 2018 - including Michael Oliver Love's "mind-blowing" editorial for Africa is Now magazine

Africa Is Now magazine

Africa is Now launched this year with a mind-blowing editorial by Michael Oliver Love. African creatives are struggling to find platforms that represent them and speak their language. As the world is slowly moving its spotlight onto the African continent, it’s crucial that we look inwards to provide exactly what’s needed on all levels and all layers of our big and diverse society.

Ibrahim Kamara joining i-D‘s fashion team

It’s important that we give space for new visions and approach to grow and develop. For me Ib is exactly that, he is the breath of fresh air in a very beautiful but stagnant environment.

Tyler Mitchell shooting American Vogue’s cover story

Seems like it took a tremendous amount of time since 1892 for a magazine of that calibre to have a black artist to shoot a cover story…. for me that’s progress. The definition of progress is, forward or onward movement towards a destination, and the only thing I can add here is: destination where all stories are heard and all people are seen.

Jamie Hawkesworth for Marni SS18

Simply, it’s beautiful to look at 🙂

Nadine Ijewere

Like Tyler Mitchell and Ibrahim Kamara, Nadine for me is a symbol of change… their success allows me to believe that there is a space for new age artists in this industry, and it allows me to do what I do and keep fighting for my creatives at AWCA.