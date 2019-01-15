The first-ever Kyiv Photo Book festival

UPHA - Made in Ukraine

Work by photographers such as Victor and Sergey Kochetov, Viacheslav Poliakov, and Sergey Melnitchenko will feature in Ukraine's first-ever photobook festival

“Such great number of photo books in one place has never been presented in Kyiv before – since the foundation of the city more than 1500 years ago,” says Dmitriy Krakovich, director of the Kyiv Photo Book festival. “The goal of the festival is developing a communication between authors-photographers and publishers from one side, and broad circles of art lovers and photography art lovers in Ukraine.”

The first event of its kind in Ukraine, Kyiv Photo Book festival will feature both local and international photographers, publishers and galleries, with organisations such as MOKSOP (Museum of Kharkiv School of Photography) and Rodovid Press lined up to take part. Coming at a good time for Ukrainian photographers, as image-makers such as Victor and Sergey Kochetov, Viacheslav Poliakov, and Sergey Melnitchenko attract international audiences, it’s a chance to both throw the spotlight on interesting Ukrainian photobooks, and allow the local population to see good international work. The festival will also include a programme of lectures and and events.

Kyiv Photo Book festival takes places on 09 February at IZONE Creative Community, 8 Naberezhno-Lugova St, Kyiv. Entry is free http://kyivphotobook.com