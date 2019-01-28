Contemporary identity at Mundo Latinx

Will To Resist, 2016 © Diego Moreno

A new show at London's Fashion Space Gallery uses a variety of media to consider contemporary identity for Latin America and its diaspora

“We were fascinated by the rich diversity of Latin America and the Latinx diaspora experience and wanted to address expectations of what Latinx means,” say the organisers behind Mundo Latinx, an exhibition of Latin American work going on show in London. “This exhibition coincides with challenging times in the global political climate when it is particularly important to highlight identity politics and diverse representation.”

A multimedia show, featuring work by film-makers, illustrators, and fashion designers as well as photographers, Mundo Latinx includes work by contemporary image-makers such as Diego Moreno from Mexico and Brecho Replay from Brazil, whose projects challenge notions of Latin American identity and beauty. Mundo Latinx is on show at the Fashion Space Gallery at London College of Fashion, University of the Arts London, and is organised by White Line Projects, a group of London College of Fashion, UAL MA Fashion Curation alumni which was founded by Fiona McKay and Xenia Capacete Caballero.

“The exhibition will explore and challenge stereotypical interpretations of ‘Latino’ culture, which diminishes the complexities and nuances that exist and challenge the concept that Latin Americans share one identity,” they state. “It will explore the dominant narrative, played out in the media, that characterises Latin Americans as exotic, criminal and powerless.”

Mundo Latinx is on show from 08 February – 04 May at Fashion Space Gallery, London College of Fashion, 20 John Prince’s Street, London, W1G 0BJ. Entry to the exhibition is free www.fashionspacegallery.com