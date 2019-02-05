Radici © Fabrizio Albertini

“Radici is a project that was born as a self-analysis and, like for any self-analysis, it is not a theory and there is no solution. It's just a story.”

Fabrizio Albertini’s latest project began in his vegetable garden. “It was a stream of consciousness that lasted for a couple of years, from 2015 to 2017. I started taking pictures in my garden,” he says, “I was looking for something close to me”.

Radici is Albertini’s newest book, published by Witty Kiwi, and the winner of this year’s Unveil’d Photobook Award. Its title means “roots” in Italian, “like the ones in my garden,” the photographer explains.

But the project developed into an exploration of roots in a personal sense too. The book includes archival images found in a museum in Cannobina Valley, where Albertini’s mother grew up. From there, it grew into a project of self-analysis, as he began to shoot instinctively in response to his memories and the landscape that surrounded him. “Like for any self-analysis, it is not a theory, and there is no solution. It’s just a story,” he says.

http://www.fabrizioalbertini.com/ Radici by Fabrizio Albertini is published by Witty Kiwi, available to purchase for €35 www.wittykiwi.com