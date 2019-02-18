The Temps Zero experience hits Foto Wien 2019

© Gaël Bonnefon

Since 2012, Temps Zero has matched cutting edge photographers and music, creative “a sonic and visual experience” that has popped up in Paris, Berlin, Athens, Rome, and many more. No two performances are alike, but the project is overseen by Stéphane Charpentier, a French photographer currently based in Athens.

Temps Zero’s next outing is in Vienna during Foto Wien 2019, with a photo projection in the Schikaneder Kino on 23 March, 24 March and 13 April accompanied by a soundtrack recorded by Alyssa Moxley, plus a photography show in the cinema. Guest-curated by Damien Daufresne and Kunstnetzwerk, the show includes images by French photographers Gaël Bonnefon and Gabrielle Duplantier, Swedish photographers Theo Elias and Martin Bogren, and Italian photographers Lorenzo Castore.

http://tempszero.com/hello/ www.fotowien.at/de/