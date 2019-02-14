World Press Photo Foundation’s 6×6 talents from Asia

From left, Poppy (47) and Kesri (45) may be dead to their families, whom they left ages ago, but they have lived together for decades. They have found a friendship which they say comes close to replacing unfulfilled, unconditional love. From the series Call Me Heena (Part 1), which looks at the Hijra of South Asia - people designated male or intersex at birth who adopt a feminine gender identity © Shahria Sharmin

The World Press Photo Foundation has announced the six talents from Asia in its ongoing 6×6 Global Talent Program. Aimed at picking out under-recognised visual story-tellers from around the world, the 6×6 programme is now on its sixth and final region in its first cycle. The photographers picked out this time are: Amira Al-Sharif, Yemen; Azin Anvar Haghighi, Iran; Saumya Khandelwal, India; Senthil Kumaran Rajendran, India; Shahria Sharmin, Bangladesh; and Yan Cong, China.

The image-makers were recommended by an international group of over 100 nominators, and selected by a jury comprised of: Ammar Abd Rabbo (Syria), photographer and journalist; NayanTara Gurung Kakshapati (Nepal), photographer and curator; Claudia Hinterseer (Netherlands), senior video producer South China Morning Post; and Kazuma Obara (Japan), photographer.

The photographers’ work will be presented during Miami Photo Fest’s nightly multimedia presentations from 23 February – 03 March, and featured on World Press Photo Foundation’s online magazine Witness. The 6×6 Global Talent programme will continue, with the first edition in the next cycle focusing on visual story-tellers from Southeast Asia and Oceania.

www.worldpressphoto.org/programs/develop/6×6/28564