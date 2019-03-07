Angle 24°: Fun with Negatives by Clare Strand

Angle 24° by Clare Strand, published by Multipress

Clare Strand’s zine of negatives rethinks how we distribute photography, offering readers the option to take the images out of the book and make prints

Clare Strand’s latest project is a series of negatives printed onto translucent paper. “The offer’s there,” says Strand, “People can make their own prints and then they have the images themselves, or they can keep the book as it is. The negatives have a physicality to them – they have their own aesthetic – so it’s not a redundant object if you don’t use them”.

Titled Fun with Negatives, Strand’s zine is the 24th edition of Angle 1-90°, a 90-part publishing project by Norwegian book publisher Multipress. Each zine is made by a different artist who presents their own unique angle on the world through photography. Multipress will continue to produce four zines a year until they reach 90°.

Strand studied photography at Brighton, and then at RCA, and takes a conceptual approach to the medium. “I’m interested in the way photography is distributed,” she explains. “The idea of letting your negatives out to the public is probably something that many photographers are quite fearful about in regard to editioning and copyrighting.”

The negatives used in Angle 24° are private photographs from Strand’s archive. They’re the same images she used in her installation at Unseen Photo Festival in 2016, in which she invited viewers to play a game of hoopla to win a photograph. “I like the idea of reusing a group of images. It’s not necessarily about what they’re of, but the fact that they’re constantly re-evaluated, reused and redistributed.”

clarestrand.co.uk Angle 24° is published by Multipress and can be purchased for 11 EUR www.multipressforlag.com