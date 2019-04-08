BJP-online Loves…

Pier Paolo Pasolini al “monte dei cocci”, Roma, 1960. foto Paolo Di Paolo © Archivio Paolo Di Paolo

Our pick of the key stories from the past week, including an interview with Stephen Gill, the Sony World Photography Award shortlist, and an exhibition of work by Paolo Di Paolo

Sony World Photography Award shortlists announced

The images picked out from over 326,000 entries go on show at Somerset House, London from 18 April, then tour the world. “The photographers we have selected who are part of the exhibition are the vanguard – they are the next generation,” says Brendan Embser, managing editor of Aperture.

Interview: The Pillar by Stephen Gill

As a child, Stephen Gill would collect insects and bits of pond life to inspect under his microscope. “My hobby morphed into what I do for a living,” he reflects, “making this new work took me right back to those early years, as if completing a full circle”.

Offspring Photo Meet returns

Offspring Photomeet will return to Space Studios in Hackney for its sixth annual portfolio review on 7th and 8th June, offering one-on-one sessions with experts from leading galleries and publications, as well as panel discussions with Chloe Dewe Mathews, Alba Zari, and Ramon Pez.

Paolo Di Paolo’s unseen images from post-war Italy

Around 20 years ago, Silvia Di Paolo found 250,000 negatives and prints in the cellar – she he had no idea that her father, Paolo Di Paolo, had been a photographer, let alone the top contributor to one of Italy’s most popular magazines.

Beyond Arles: Cosmos goes offspace

Since 2014, Cosmos-Arles-Books has brought over 90 international publishers to Les Rencontres d’Arles, curating a lively and experimental space to share international publishing projects with the photography world and general public. After four successful years, the book fair will part from the main festival programme this summer, downsizing and relocating to a bullfighters’ club known as Muleta.