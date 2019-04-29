Hyères 2019: Photography award winners announced

From Gravity and Grace, 2018 © Hubert Crabieres

Alice Mann, Hubert Crabières, Hilla Kurki and Elsa & Johanna scoop the prizes for the fashion festival’s 23rd annual awards for emerging photographers

Alice Mann has scooped the prestigious Grand Prix prize for photography at this year’s International Festival of Fashion, Photography and Fashion accessories in Hyères, France, with three other awards for emerging photographers going to Hubert Crabières, Hilla Kurki and Elsa & Johanna.



This year, 10 photographers were selected to exhibit their personal projects in competition for the main prize, as well as two new pieces of work for the Still Life Prize and the American Vintage Photography Prize.



Hilla Kurki was awarded the Still Life prize, and Hubert Crabières the American Vintage Photography Prize. Crabières winsa €15,000 commission, and Kurki a €5,000 prize. The Public and City of Hyères Award went to French duo Elsa & Johanna, for their self-portrait series, Beyond the Shadows.



Alice Mann is the winner of this year’s Grand Prix, with her series on young drum majorettes in South Africa – also the winner of the 2018 Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize. Mann wins a grant of €20,000, plus a solo show at next year’s festival.



A total of 700 photographers entered this year’s awards, with the final 10 picked out by a jury that included Craig McDean (photographer, president of the jury); Marc Ascoli (creative director, AnOther Paris); Patrice Haddad (producer, Première Heure Paris) and Eva O’Leary (winner of the 2018 Grand Prix).



The exhibition will be on show until 28 May, including work by all ten finalists.The finalist for 2019 were Federico Berardi, Kerry J Dean, Tommy Kha, Hilla Kurki, Vincent Levrat, Andrew Nuding, and Jean-Vincent Simonet.



www.villanoailles-hyeres.com



From Drummies, 2017 © Alice Mann

From Drummies, 2017 © Alice Mann

From Beyond the Shadows, 2018-2019 © Elsa & Johanna

From Beyond the Shadows, 2018-2019 © Elsa & Johanna

From Beyond the Shadows, 2018-2019 © Elsa & Johanna

From If You Are a Wound, I Am the Scar, 2017 © Hilla Kurki

From If You Are a Wound, I Am the Scar, 2017 © Hilla Kurki

From If You Are a Wound, I Am the Scar, 2017 © Hilla Kurki