Meet the experts: Offspring Photo Meet returns

Images courtesy Offspring Photo Meet

“It is an opportunity to meet people in the industry in a relaxed and enjoyable setting,” says Mimi Mollica, photographer and founder of Offspring Photomeet, which returns to Hackney this summer

Offspring Photomeet will return to Space Studios in Hackney for its sixth annual portfolio review on 7th and 8th June, offering one-on-one sessions with experts from leading galleries and publications, as well as panel discussions with Chloe Dewe Mathews, Alba Zari, and Ramon Pez.

Participants can discuss their portfolio during a choice of either four or eight 20 minute slots with their chosen experts, and the chance of winning the Best Portfolio Award. Reviewers taking part include The Guardian’s Caroline Hunter, Kate Edwards, and Fiona Shields; Save the Children’s Nina Raingold and Ivy Lahon; Mother’s Julie Thymann; and BJP‘s Simon Bainbridge and Diane Smyth. Prizes include an exhibition at The Print Space in Shoreditch, as well as a feature in the Royal Photographic Society’s printed journal.

The weekend includes lunchtime and evening events, including the Beer O’Clock Talk with Miho Kajioka and Giacomo Brunelli, as well as discussions with Aleksandra Kingo, Alec Leggat, Hollie Fernando, and Bieke Depoorter. The programme also includes an amateur photography exhibition curated by Mike Chopra-Gant.

photomeet.org Offspring Photomeet will take place on 7-8 June. Portfolio reviews are prices at £160 for 4 sessions, or £250 for 8. Tickets for seminars can be bought for £10; Beer O’Clock Talks and Evening Talks are free