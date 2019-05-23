Carnival beauty queens by Erik Kessels

© Erik Kessels

A new installation on show at Blast! photography festival presents found images of beauty queens, discovered in the community centre of a small town in the West Midlands,England

Interest in beauty pageants has diminished in recent years, but not too long ago, they were an integral part of British culture. In their height of popularity, between the 1950s and 80s, thousands would turn up to watch competitions in their local towns, and millions tuned in across the country for the annual Miss World contest, once one of the most-watched live television broadcasts in the world.



In Tipton, a town in Sandwell in the West Midlands, England, the Carnival Beauty Queen Pageant was a key event in the annual summer calendar. But in 2010, after almost 50 years, the competition was scrapped, due to dwindling entry numbers and reports of squabbles among contestants.



But now, the competition’s former glory is remembered in an exhibition of found images presented by Dutch artist Erik Kesselsas part of West Bromwich-based photography festival Blast!.



Known for his interest in found and archival photography, Kessels has restored images of beauty queens that he discovered in the archive of the Brook Street Community Centre in Tipton. To coincide with the exhibition, the artist has produced a book, titled Black Country Beauties, that forms part of a series of collected images of standards of beauty around the world.



Kessels will also be showing images from his own collection, presented on the pull-down shutters of West Bromwich’s indoor market.



Blast! Festival of Photography, Talks, and Walks is organised by Multistory, a community arts charity based in West Bromwich that documents life in Sandwell and the Black Country, open from 24 May until 19 June 2019



blastphotofestival.com



