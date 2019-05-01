Carrie Mae Weems creates space for contemplation

All the Boys (Blocked 2). 2016 (printed 2019). © Carrie Mae Weems, courtesy the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York, NY

In an interview with BJP-online Weems reflects on her work on show at Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival – the strategies she employs and the subjects she explores

Carrie Mae Weems invites us to look; she does not tell us what to see. Regarded as one of the most influential American artists of our time, her work could have easily become didactic. And yet she continues to interrogate complex social and political issues in a manner that remains reflective. “I cannot lead you to anything but I hope that [my work] provokes critical enquiry,” she explains in an interview with BJP-online ahead of her headlining Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival, which will take place this May 2019 across Toronto, Canada. “If my work encourages you to ask ‘what is that and what does it mean?’ Then, I think I have done my job.”



Weems was 20 when she first experimented with a camera – a gift from her then-boyfriend, Raymond. The artist has since employed the medium, together with text, film and performance, to unravel entrenched ways of seeing and to encourage us to question widely-held ‘truths’. Weems’s work is shaped by her belief that to understand the present we must examine the past. She looks backwards and forwards, inwards and outwards, to investigate a long list of subjects including gender politics, class, family relationships and the consequences of power.

Slow Fade to Black – Billie Holiday. 2009-2010. © Carrie Mae Weems, courtesy the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York, NY

The work on show at CONTACT 2019 draws out central themes of Weems’s practice. Across two exhibitions and three public art installations, the photographer confronts issues connected to conceptions of race and gender, along with an investigation of the history of violence and its contemporary manifestations. The work is also a testament to the aesthetic strategies that underlie all of her practice; strategies that expand what an artwork can be and how it can make us see things. “I think about them as concentric circles,” she explains. “These things that are always overlapping with one another because their concerns are never really changing, they are just shifting focus.”

Weems’s use of colour emerges as a central strategy throughout the exhibited work. In Blending the Blues the photographer’s exhibition at CONTACT gallery in Downtown Toronto that comprises photographic works spanning three decades – seductive blocks of colour and the application of vivid hues serve to draw audiences in. But, they also function on a conceptual level. In diverging from the expected, the photographer collapses our understanding of race and encourages us to acknowledge how it affects the way we perceive things. “I am an artist first and foremost,” she says. “How to work with that, how to use that, is really important. How do you employ elements of beauty and lyricism and gentleness to bring an audience to a difficult subject?”

All the Boys (Blocked 1). 2016 (printed 2019). © Carrie Mae Weems, courtesy the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York, NY

All the Boys (Profile 1). 2016 (printed 2019). © Carrie Mae Weems, courtesy the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York, NY

Weems’s relationship to the notion of race is complex: “I have always tried to resist that term … I am aware of its dangers and limitations, and what it actually does – the way in which it divides us.” The small Portland community that Weems grew up in during the 1950s avoided the term ‘black’. “When you described someone you might call them that ‘caramel coloured girl, or that coffee coloured girl, or you know, he is like a blue-black boy,” she explains. In a piece called Untitled (Colored People Grid), 2009, colourised black-and-white portraits of African-American children visualise such descriptions. “You take it to the absurd, and the fun, and the effervescent – high yellow, lemon meringue, burnt orange, and violet,” continues Weems. “You start to become whimsical with the idea, not only to express the beauty of notions of colour but also the absurdity of notions of race in relationship to colour.”

In the series, All the Boys, (Blocked) and (Profile), 2016, Weems applies blue tints and, in some instances, blocks of red to what appear to be police mugshots. Here, colour serves to elicit pertinent questions about police brutality. The use of blue is also significant. “It has been a constant metaphor that I have come to again and again and again,” she says. The colour with its myriad connotations – melancholy, heaven and despair to name just a few – encourages us to reconsider the boys and men who it now obscures and the mechanisms of oppression that may have situated them in the original frames.

Heave, installation at Cornell University. Fall 2018. © Carrie Mae Weems, courtesy the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York, NY

Systematic violence toward people of colour is also explored in the second exhibition, Heave, which is on show at the Art Museum at the University of Toronto. The installation comprises familiar spaces, such as the classroom or entertainment complex. Offering a momentary illusion of comfort, each room houses an in-depth investigation into the darker undercurrents of recent history – from the upheavals of the 1960s through to the present day. “I was coming of age during that time,” says Weems, “and I think that part of my outlook and ideas were really informed by it.”

In Heave: Part I – A Case Study (A Quiet Place?), 2018, a constructed domestic space is embellished with signs and found ephemera – revolutionary icons, popular music, magazines, games and icons. A set of bound books, neatly arranged within a mahogany desk, include titles such as The Prison Industrial Complex, The Battle for Representation, The Skin in the Game, The Corporate State, and Spies, Surveillance, and Cyber Attacks. Displayed alongside a video compilation that mixes historic newsreels and contemporary frames, Weems blends the past with the present, inviting us to consider the history of violence and its contemporary manifestations.

Anointed. 2017. © Carrie Mae Weems, courtesy the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York, NY

The themes explored, and strategies employed, throughout the two main exhibitions run through Weems’s three installations displayed in distinct locations across Toronto. “Together, they give you a sense and breadth of my work,” she says. Anointed (2018), a banner at 460 King Street, features a portrait of Mary J. Blige cast in red and overlaid with white text spelling out the piece’s title. Originally commissioned for W Magazine, the image celebrates the success and resilience of an artist who has faced myriad personal and societal challenges. A selection of images from her series Slow Fade to Black, 2010, are on show at Metro Hall. In these, Weems obscures images of historically significant black female singers from the last century through blurring and the application of tinted hues. In doing so, she alludes to these artists’ ‘slow fade to black’ – their disappearance from collective American memory, in part due to the colour of their skin.

The Bad and the Beautiful. From the series Scenes & Takes. 2016. © Carrie Mae Weems, courtesy the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York, NY

The Director’s Cut. From the series Scenes & Takes. 2016. © Carrie Mae Weems, courtesy the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York, NY

Across the street, at the TIFF Bell Lightbox on King Street West, two works from Weems’s 2016 series Scenes and Takes stand at street level. Situating herself in the frame, back to the camera, Weems’ invites us into deserted television sets, encouraging us to consider the role of black women in popular culture. “So again, these are poetic and beautiful with this tongue-in-cheek narrative that is a kind of cultural examination,” she explains. “In that way, I think the work remains remarkably consistent even though it is spun out across a number of different platforms.”

Today, images of violence and discrimination are inescapable. They force us to confront difficult issues while simultaneously desensitising us to them. Weems has forgone this pictorial vocabulary. She continues to reinvent the photographic medium and in doing so offers a new vantage point on the themes explored. “Great literary figures are great literary figures because they bring us a powerful social narrative in a form that we all see ourselves,” she reflects. “I am hoping that might be the case, or can be the case, with the work that I make.”

Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival will run for the month of May 2019 across different locations in Toronto, Canada.



carriemaeweems.net

scotiabankcontactphoto.com﻿





Slow Fade to Black – Abbie Lincoln. 2009-2010. © Carrie Mae Weems, courtesy the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York, NY

Slow Fade to Black – Betty Carter. 2009-2010. © Carrie Mae Weems, courtesy the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York, NY

Slow Fade to Black – Koko Taylor. 2009-2010. © Carrie Mae Weems, courtesy the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York, NY