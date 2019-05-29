OpenWalls 2020 is now open for entries

© Torsten Scheel, OpenWalls 2019 shortlist

This year, we are inviting photographers to respond to the theme Growth

This year marks the second edition of OpenWalls, an international award aimed at creating opportunities for photographers to exhibit their work around the globe. Continuing from the success of our inaugural edition, this year’s OpenWalls exhibition will also be held in Arles to coincide with Les Rencontres d’Arles 2020.



The theme of this year’s exhibition is Growth. We are calling for images that convey a sense of change or transition, which can draw either on personal growth, or the changes that one witnesses in everyday life. We hope the images will reflect both positive and negative responses to change, whether this be in the form of nature and the environment, or in the growth of an individual, of a community, of ideas or movements.



© Lance Henderstein, OpenWalls 2019 shortlist

The award will culminate in a group show at Galerie Huit Arles, a 17th century mansion and gallery space that has been at the heart of photography in Arles for over a decade.



For the first time, the award is split into two categories. In the Series category, photographers are invited to enter up to two bodies of work, each consisting of up to 10 images each. Two winners will be chosen from this category and invited toto exhibit the body of work alongside 50 winning images that will be selected from the Single Image category. The show will run throughout July 2020.



Don’t miss out on this opportunity to exhibit your work during Les Rencontres d’Arles. Show us your response to the theme Growth, and enter OpenWalls, your invitation to Arles.

© Celine Marchbank, OpenWalls 2019 shortlist

© Adriana Granado, OpenWalls 2019 shortlist

© Birgit Püve, OpenWalls 2019 shortlist