Palm* Photo Prize 2019 announces its shortlist

© Kent Andreasen

Photographers shortlisted for the prize include Sarah Pannell, Lewis Khan, Kata Geibl, Vivek Vadoliya and Ricardo Nagaoka

London-based photography publisher Palm* Studios has announced the 100 artists shortlisted for its 2019 Palm* Photo Prize. Selected from almost 4,000 entries, the shortlisted mages will be exhibited at theprintspace gallery in east London between 14 and 17 May as a satellite event to this year’s Photo London fair.



On the opening night of the exhibition, the public are invited to vote for the photograph they think is most deserving of winning the prize. The photographer with the highest number of votes will go on to win the People’s Choice award. First and second place awards will be presented to two photographers selected by a judging panel that comprises Karen McQuaid, senior curator at The Photographers’ Gallery; Sarah Allen, assistant curator at Tate Modern; Jessica Lopez, photo editor at Polaroid Originals; and writer and curator David Campany.



The open call specified no set theme and photographers were asked to submit no more than two standalone images. Photographers took part from all over the world, with images encompassing a vast array of styles and disciplines. Among those shortlisted are Melbourne-based photographer Sarah Pannell, Portrait of Britain 2017 winner Lewis Khan, and one of last year’s Carte Blanche recipients, Kata Geibl. Below BJP-online shares its highlights from the shortlist.

© Teddy Fitzhugh

© Marco Kesseler

© Sarah Pannell

© Guen Fiore

© Alana Celii

© Lewis Khan

© Katie Burdon

© Joe Horner

© Paula Codoner

© Iacopo Pasqui

© Sam Wright

© Philip White

© Ricardo Nagaoka