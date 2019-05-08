Photography on a Postcard 2019

Lot 119, courtesy of Photography on a Postcard

The online anonymous auction returns to Photo London with prints by Larry Clark, Michael Wolf and Janet Delaney. The second iteration of the auction sees a change in rules

Debuting last year at Photo London, Photography on a Postcard offered the chance to own a signed, one-off print by a world-renowned photographer for as little as £55. The twist was that all photographers would remain anonymous until after the auction, when buyers found out which print they had won – a lucky dip of sorts.



Now back at the fair for its second year, buyers have the chance to bid on a specific photograph. All photographers still remain anonymous until after the auction, and all bids begin at the same price. The aim is to democratise Photo London by placing photographers of various stages in their career on an equal playing field.



There are over 550 prints to choose from, which include those by some of photography’s biggest names – from Larry Clark, Janet Delaney and Eamonn Doyle, to Roger Ballen and Michael Wolf. Bidding starts on 08 May, and runs until 22 May, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to The Hepatitis C Trust and its campaign to eliminate the virus by 2025.



www.artonapostcard.com/poap-2019

