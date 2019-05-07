Portrait of Humanity 2019: Announcing the shortlisted and winning photographers

Jewish Children Celebrating Purim © Manos Chatzikonstantis

The 200 images were chosen for their expressions of individuality, community and unity

“Humanity is complex,” says Richard Tsong-Taatarii, whose photograph Not My Verdict has been shortlisted for Portrait of Humanity 2019. Tsong-Taatari’s portrait shows John Thompson being embraced in Minnesota, after speaking out at a memorial rally for his close friend Philando Castile, two days after a police officer was acquitted of all charges in Castile’s shooting. “I want to remind people that injustice cannot be swept under the rug,” explains Tsong-Taatarii. “This moment captures the pain and repercussions of systemic racism in our society.”



Not My Verdict © Richard Tsong-Taatarii

Portrait of Humanity asked photographers to document the universal expressions of life: laughter, courage, moments of reflection, journeys to work, first hellos, last goodbyes, and everything in between. The submissions came from every corner of the world, and together, the winning and shortlisted images create a powerful and diverse Portrait of Humanity. Fifty photographs will tour the world as part of one of the greatest collaborative photography exhibitions in history and 200 images are featured in a book published by Hoxton Mini Press.



Alongside Tsong-Taatarii’s image, are photographs that show the big and small moments of daily life. Fabian Muir’s winning image shows a group of children growing up in an orphanage in North Korea, they are dressed in pink, sitting side-by-side, and captivated by something just beyond the window. Giulia Frigieri’s portrait celebrates Shahla Yasini, who is challenging stereotypes of Middle Eastern women by pioneering the surfing scene in southeast Iran, and Karan Kumar Sachdev photographs Madgo and Lokkhmi, two best friends of the Dongria Kondh tribe in Odisha, India.



Surfing Iran © Giulia Frigieri

Portrait of Humanity serves as a timely reminder that, despite our many differences, we are able to unite as a global community through the power of photography, to create one of the greatest collaborative photography exhibitions in history.



200 shortlisted photographs are featured in the Portrait of Humanity book, published by Hoxton Mini Press, and the winning images will travel the world as part of the touring exhibition. You can pre-order your copy of the book here, and you are invited to join us in celebrating its launch on 23 May.

Samy Chabani © David Cantor

Remembering Life © Luka Łukasiak

Adrian and Sofia at the Beach © Javier Caso

The Hands that Rock the Cradle © Fabian Muir

Under the Skin © Ying Wang

Faso on the Horse © Iorgis Matyassy

Niyonshuti Daniel © Patricia Gutierrez

Embracing Soulmates © Sabiha Çimen