Portrait of Humanity: Inside North Korea

The Hands that Rock the Cradle

Fabian Muir challenges common depictions of North Korea by photographing the daily life of its citizens

“I’m interested in the dynamics between power and ordinary people,” says Fabian Muir. “Especially in nations and societies that operate outside of Western norms.” Muir has travelled to North Korea on five occasions, each time conducting a photographic survey of everyday life in the country. His work interrogates Western perspectives of North Korea, which are often focused on the stark differences that autocracy bestows on the people living there. “Ordinary people in such countries invariably demonstrate the same positive human traits one can find all over the world,” explains Muir. “I try to bring these out where possible.”



Muir’s winning Portrait of Humanity image was taken in an orphanage in Nampo, a port town on the west coast of North Korea. He notes that when he first entered the orphanage, the children had been running around, playing. “They were given some kind of cue by a teacher to arrange themselves beneath the leaders’ portraits,” he says. “The idea had been for a more posed portrait with the children looking into the lens, but instead I was struck by how each child appeared to be in a world of his or her own.”



Munsu Waterpark, Pyongyang © Fabian Muir

Shooting in North Korea proved to be a challenge because, like the portrait he shot in Nampo, many of the scenarios Muir witnessed were pre-planned. Everyone who visits North Korea is assigned two government guides who accompany them the entire time, keeping a schedule and “controlling where you go and what you see,” explains Muir. “It requires a huge adjustment to one’s method.”



The photographer was able to find ways around this: “With time, you learn how and when to quietly push for a little bit extra,” he explains. “And contrary to expectations, the guides were always happy for me to engage with locals.” The outcome is a body of work that draws on the similarities of North Korea and the West, as well as the differences.



A schoolgirl gives a performance while her teacher looks on at a school in Chongjin, North Korea © Fabian Muir

“Many photographers are tempted simply to depict North Korea simply as surreal space,” says Muir. “It is equally important also to portray these fundamental, common values, since they reveal something unexpected for anyone who has never visited North Korea. They illustrate how ordinary people will remain resilient and retain their humanity no matter what the system.”



Portrait of Humanity serves as a timely reminder, that despite our many differences, we are able to unite as a global community through the power of photography, to create one of the greatest collaborative photography exhibitions in history.

Audience during a performance in Chongjin’s central theatre © Fabian Muir

Nervous anticipation as locals prepare for a ride in Kaeson Youth Park, Pyongyang © Fabian Muir

A man exits the changing rooms at a beach near Wonsan on the east coast/Sea of Japan © Fabian Muir

Children in the playground of a cooperative farm in rural North Korea © Fabian Muir

Locals enjoy a picnic on Moran Hill, Pyongyang © Fabian Muir

Golden Lane bowling alley, Pyongyang © Fabian Muir

Traditional cupping therapy in a Pyongyang health complex © Fabian Muir

A farmer faces dry conditions in rural North Korea. After several months without rain, the drought finally broke in July 2015 © Fabian Muir

Woman in traditional ‘hanbok’ dress, Kyongsong © Fabian Muir

Beach near Wonsan on the Sea of Japan, East Coast © Fabian Muir

