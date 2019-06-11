OpenWalls 2020: The hidden landscapes where our food is produced

Self seeded willows press against Polyethylene in the early morning light. © Marco Kesseler, Polytunnel

Marco Kesseler explores the relationship between chaos and control in the natural environment

Many people have seen polytunnels, but few have witnessed the vast manmade landscapes that are engineered within their polythene walls. In a new series shot across the UK – entitled Polytunnel – Marco Kesseler ventures inside these structures and quietly contemplates the hidden spaces in which our food is produced.



“Nature always vies for its own control, dominance and space,” says Kesseler reflecting on the work, which explores the relationship between chaos and control in the natural environment. “Farmers seek to control that space, which creates an interesting balance.” In the series, photographs show wild shrubs clawing against the outside of the polytunnel plastic, or fallen leaves settled on the structure juxtaposed with streams of artificial sunlight that are projected onto the material inside.



Newly planted Asparagus is left to establish. © Marco Kesseler, Polytunnel

Beneath the polythene skin, seasons are stretched and softened, and minute changes compound over time to transform the landscape. Shot over the course of a year, Kesseler was interested in the changing of the seasons within this controlled space, and the different stages throughout the annual cycle of planting, growing and harvesting. “If you were there on a daily basis, you might not notice the subtle changes,” says Kesseler. “But seeing it as the seasons evolve, you see clearly how the spaces change.” In the background, nature remains unmuted as it fights to establish itself, occupying space in the form of layers of algae, and animal nests that are exposed as crops are harvested.



© Marco Kesseler, Polytunnel

The peacefulness of the work reflects the quietness of the polytunnels. “A lot of the time, these spaces are unattended,” Kesseler explains. “They are left for the plants and trees to grow, so I wanted the work to be consciously void of people.” The photographs themselves are notably still –many alluding to the presence of workers; an abandoned glove or a pair of gardening shears – yet there is never a physical human presence. This was also intentional, says Kesseler, as he plans to focus on the polytunnel workers in his next installment of the series: “At the moment, 99 percent of seasonal workers in the UK are European staff that come here on a seasonal basis,” explains the photographer. “Since Brexit, there has been a 20 percent shortfall of staff.”



marcokesseler.com

A self seeded Ash pieces through the membrane of an old tunnel. © Marco Kesseler, Polytunnel

Brambles climb up the walls of the polytunnel. © Marco Kesseler, Polytunnel

Netted Nasturtiums grown for salads. © Marco Kesseler, Polytunnel

Winter Purslane growing under netting. © Marco Kesseler, Polytunnel

© Marco Kesseler, Polytunnel