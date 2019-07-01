What to see at Les Rencontres d’Arles

Thu-Van Tran & Éric Baudart, Saïgon, 2017. Courtesy of the artists.

As the opening week of the 50th anniversary of Les Rencontres d’Arles gets underway, BJP-online presents a round-up of exhibitions worth seeing this summer

50 years ago, photographer Lucien Clergue, writer Michel Tournier and art historian Jean-Maurice Rouquette put together a small photography festival in the town hall of Arles, a city in the Provence region of France. They had three exhibitions – a group show tracing the history of photography, and work by Gjon Mili and Edward Weston.



This year, Les Rencontres d’Arles, the largest and most prestigious photography festival in the world, celebrates their 50th anniversary with 50 exhibitions. While some shows look back on the festival’s rich history and heritage – in a recreation of Edward Weston’s 1969 exhibition, for example – others stay true to its founding spirit, championing emerging talent as well as new work by globally respected artists.



Below, BJP-online picks out a selection of artists and exhibitions that cannot be missed this year.



–



LA MOVIDA: A CHRONICLE OF TURMOIL

Palais de l’Archevêché



This group exhibition brings together four photographers from La Movida, a countercultural movement that took place mainly in Madrid, Spain. It began after the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975 and continued throughout Spain’s transition to democracy, and was encapsulated by a fascination with modernity. Alberto García-Alix (1956), Ouka Leele (1957), Pablo Pérez-Mínguez (1946-2012), and Miguel Trillo (1953) will be exhibiting their images in the 17th century Palais de l’Archevêché.

Alberto García-Alix, Eduardo y Lirio, 1980. Courtesy of the artist and VEGAP

–

MOHAMED BOUROUISSA: FREE TRADE

Monoprix



Algerian artist Mohamed Bourouisa will be exhibiting his project, Free Trade, in a supermarket, which provides an interesting context to his exhibition. The work questions the current state of unemployment, and the circulation of money and knowledge. Encompassing photography, video and painting, Bourouissa is displaying his extensive fifteen year archive.

Mohamed Bourouissa, L’impasse, from the Périphérique series, 2007. Courtesy of the artist and kamel mennour, Paris/London and Blum & Poe, Los Angeles/New York/Tokyo. ADAGP (Paris) 2019

–

HOME SWEET HOME

Maison des Peintres



Home Sweet Home tells the love story between Brits and their homes, from the 1970s to the present day. Including work by image-makers such as Ken Grant, Martin Parr, Clare Strand, Iain McKell and Gillian Wearing, the show brings together artists of several generations, offering an insight into the contrasting social, cultural and political histories behind the British home.

Ken Grant, Lisa and Tracy’s sister, Birkenhead, 1990

–

EMERIC LHUISSET: WHEN THE CLOUDS SPEAK

Cloître Saint-Trophime



Set within an ancient cathedral, Emeric Lhuiset’s When the Clouds Speak presents the photographer’s coverage of the century-old conflict in the Middle East. Describing his own work as “counter-journalism”, Lhuisset seeks to break the taboo of speed and urgency in photojournalism, aiming first and foremost to start a dialogue with the viewer through a considered and deliberate approach to news.

Emeric Lhuisset, Theater of War, Photograph with a group of Iranian Kurdish guerrillas. 2012. Courtesy of the artist/BMW Residency 2019.

–

TOM WOOD: MOTHERS, SISTERS, DAUGHTERS

Salle Henri-Comte



Tom Wood, the man known as “photie man”, has been collecting images of mothers, sisters, and daughters since the early 1970s. In this exhibition, Wood presents his own images, shot on the streets of Liverpool, alongside postcards that he collected of mothers and daughters while he was still at school.

Tom Wood, Walking Through Shoes, 1991. Courtesy of the artist and Galerie Sit Down

–

THE ANONYMOUS PROJECT: THE HOUSE

Maison des Peintres



When filmmaker Lee Shulman bought his first box of random vintage slides, he fell in love. He discovered tiny windows into the unstaged lives of ordinary people, caught in lush kodachrome colour. The Anonymous Project was set up to collect, curate, and preserve these important, and often lost, artefacts of our past. In Arles, they will present a series of archive images, often funny and surprising, that center around the theme of the home.

Anonymous, 1953. Courtesy of The Anonymous Project.

–

EVE ARNOLD, ABIGAIL HEYMAN & SUSAN MEISELAS: THE UNRETOUCHED WOMAN

Espace Van Gogh



In the mid-1970s, when second-wave feminism was gaining momentum in the United States, three photobooks offered a new perspective on the lives of women: Susan Meiselas’ Carnival Strippers, Eve Arnold’s Growing up Female and Abigail Heyman’s The Unretouched Woman. This exhibition unveils the process behind these publications, revealing drafts and contact sheets that present a unique insight into the work of three important American photographers.



Abigail Heyman, Supermarket, 1971

–

LIBUŠE JARCOVJÁKOVÁ: EVOKATIV

Église Sainte-Anne



In her first exhibition at Les Rencontres d’Arles, Libuše Jarcovjáková presents photographs taken in communist Czechoslovakia between 1970 and 1989. Through her raw yet poetic style, Jarcovjáková captures life on the street, as well as love, sex, and depression, during Czechoslovakia’s dark period of political oppression.

Libuše Jarcovjáková, Killing Summer, Prague, 1984. Courtesy of the artist

–

POSTCARDS: NEWS FROM A DREAM WORLD

Musée départemental Arles antique



Looking back on the visual history of postcards, Postcards: News from a Dream World questions what these pictures can show and tell of our world. What do they symbolise of image globalisation and the rise of mass tourism in their glory years of the late-twentieth century, and what vision of the world do they plant in the minds of its recipients? Comprising images by photographers such as Martin Parr, William Wegman, Jean Geiser and Susan Hiller, the exhibition presents the postcard as a symbol of our collective imagination.

Martin Parr, Kleine Scheidegg, Switzerland, from the Small World series, 1994. Martin Parr / Magnum Photos

–

Les Rencontres d’Arles takes place in Arles, France, from 01 July until 22 September 2019