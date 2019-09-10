Announcing our second OpenWalls 2020 exhibition

© Yisook Sohn

Galerie Huit Arles is expanding its exhibition space for the OpenWalls Arles group show in July 2020

Earlier this summer, we celebrated the opening of our very first OpenWalls exhibition in Arles, during the 50th edition of Les Rencontres d’Arles. We also welcomed entries to the second edition of the award, calling photographers to interpret the theme Growth. Now, Galerie Huit Arles is expanding next year’s exhibition space to accommodate the work of 20 winning images responding to the theme Daily Life.



OpenWalls is an international award aimed at creating opportunities for photographers to exhibit their work around the globe. Following the success of our inaugural edition, next year, the OpenWalls exhibition will also take place in Arles. The award will culminate in two group shows held at Galerie Huit Arles, a 17th century mansion and gallery space that has been at the heart of photography in Arles for over a decade. The first group show, for which the open call ended earlier this summer, will feature 48 single images and two bodies of work. Entries to the second group show are now open; this will feature 20 winning images.



© Diego Fabro

The theme of the second call for OpenWalls 2020 is Daily Life. Since the first cameras were invented, photographers have been using them to document the everyday. Now, we are encouraging photographers to elevate their depictions of daily life to the walls of Galerie Huit, during the world’s leading photography festival.



We want to see what makes the familiar fascinating, and the commonplace compelling. Inspiration is everywhere. How does the everyday inspire you? Show us images that capture the essence of your daily life.



Don’t miss out on the opportunity to exhibit your work during Les Rencontres d’Arles. Enter OpenWalls, your invitation to Arles.

–

© Ivan Margot

© Andrei Becheru