Streetwise: Magnum’s definitive collection of street photography

From Henri Cartier-Bresson to Elliott Erwitt, Martin Parr, Bruce Gilden, and Richard Kalvar, a new book brings together over 300 images from some of the genres greatest practitioners

Magnum Streetwise brings together some of the greatest and most recognised images of the street photography genre, from Bruno Barbey’s 1968 documentation of the student uprisings in Paris, to Chris Steele-Perkins’ reportage during the Troubles in Northern Ireland, along with more recent work by Alec Soth, Bruce Gilden, Olivia Arthur, and many more.



Tracing the history of the genre from the earliest records made by Magnum’s founding members Henri Cartier-Bresson and Robert Capa, to present-day practitioners such as Christopher Anderson and Newsha Tavakolian, the book guides the reader through a blend of location, theme, and photographer-based chapters, written by editor Stephen McLaren.



“A streetwise photographer, like the ones you are about to meet, is adept at sensing that moment when reality quivers with photographic possibility,” writes McLaren in his introduction to the book. “When small changes in the atmospherics call for focused attention, quick feet and hair-trigger camera action.”

Magnum Streetwise is published by Thames & Hudson

Mexico City, 1983. © A. Abbas/Magnum Photos.



“It is an illusion that photographs are made with the camera. They are made with the eye, heart, and head” Henri Cartier-Bresson

Henri Cartier-Bresson in Havana, Cuba, 1963. © Rene Burri/Magnum Photos.

Ipanema Beach, Rio de Janeiro. 2014. © David Alan Harvey/Magnum Photos.



“I observe, I try not to entertain, but above all, I want pictures that are emotional” Elliott Erwitt﻿

Colorado, USA, 1955. © Elliott Erwitt/Magnum Photos.

Rome, Italy, 1953. © Herbert List/Magnum Photos.



“I was really enjoying exploring the bland, the mundane and the boring” Martin Parr﻿

Tokyo Disneyland., Japan, from Common Sense. 1998. © Martin Parr/Magnum Photos.